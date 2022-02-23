Three-some leads the way in Marion’s victory

5A-EAST BOYS

MARION 68, PARAGOULD 56

PARAGOULD -- Marion allowed Paragould to make just 3 of 14 first-half field goals, while forcing nine turnovers before halftime, to earn a 68-56 victory at Doc Paynter Court on Tuesday night.

Marion (23-6, 11-2 5A-East) connected on 6 of 11 three-point shots.

"Our young guys really came through tonight and showed the future of Marion basketball," Coach David Clark said. "We feel like our state tournament run has to start right now."

Marion juniors Jayden and Ryan Forrest and freshman Terrion Burgess combined to score 40 points, pull down 16 rebounds, and hand out 13 assists to power the Patriots.

Ryan Forrest and Burgess combined to score all 13 Marion points in the first quarter, when the visitors earned a 13-7 lead.

Marion claimed its first double-digit lead with 4:25 left in the second quarter when freshman Lyndell Buckingham hit the first of his two three-pointers, which was good for a 20-10 Marion lead. The Patriots earned their largest lead of the first half when Ryan Forrest hit a midrange jumper for a 31-15 advantage, but Paragould (12-14, 3-10) got within 31-18 at the break.

Burgess delivered Marion's first 20-point lead with 1:31 left in the third quarter when he finished a reverse layup through contact and converted a three-point play for a 51-31 Marion advantage. The Patriots led 53-36 after three quarters.

Paragould made a bid to get back into the game by making 4 of 10 three-pointers in the fourth quarter, two apiece by Isaiah Jackson and Blake Stormes.

Stormes' first three-pointer trimmed the Marion lead to 61-51 with 1:53 left. The junior's second three got the Rams within 63-54 with 1:21 remaining.

Jayden Forrest connected on three of four free throws down the stretch to turn away Paragould and clinch the 5A-East's No. 2 seed for Marion.

Burgess led Marion with a career-high 20 points, while Jayden and Ryan Forrest hit for 10 apiece.

Jackson led all scorers with 24 points, Stormes hit for 14, and Ashton Oakes added nine.

GIRLS

PARAGOULD 52, MARION 39

Paragould prevented Marion from making a field goal for the first 15:21 to fashion a 38-12 lead at halftime en route to a the victory.

Paragould (16-8, 8-5 5A East) never trailed, connecting on 13 of 23 first-half shots while forcing 18 turnovers by Marion (19-9, 9-4) prior to the break.

Paragould took its first 20-point lead with 5:01 left in the second quarter when senior guard Carson Defries hit a runner to give the hosts a 22-2 lead. A Sam Wood three-pointer beat the halftime buzzer to give Paragould a 38-12 lead.

Keimauri Brown scored a game-high 18 points to go along with her nine rebounds. Defries hit for 12 points while Wood added nine.

Alyse Holliman paced Marion with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Ny'Asia Jackson pumped in 10 points and Kiera Neal added nine.