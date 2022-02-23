UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Central’s Daniel Culberson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Central basketball player Daniel Culberson.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Height, Weight: 6-0, 165 pounds

Stats: Culberson is averaging around 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists this season. He also leads the team in steals and deflections.

Coach Brian Ross on Culberson:

“He has explosive, lightning quickness and he uses that on both ends of the floor. It’s impossible to stay in front of him when he’s got the ball and when he gets by you. He’s a really unique shot maker. He can make those tough in-between shots on the move, moving sideways, floating it over a big guy. And he’s a really good passer. He’s had a couple of games with six or seven assists. Defensively, he just plays so hard. He’s an effort guy. He uses that quickness, he can hound the ball handler full court, jumps passing lanes. He’s a really good rebounder. He’s either first or second on our team in offensive rebounds. He just has a real nose for the ball. He’s one of these kids that always has a smile on his face and he’s a good teammate.”

Ross on Culberson potentially attracting attention while playing for Arkansas Hawks this spring:

“I’m sure he’ll get noticed and he’ll get people reaching out to him after that.”



