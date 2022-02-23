Ward seeking county judge post

FAYETTEVILLE -- Charles Ward, former road superintendent for Washington County, is running for county judge.

Ward, 41, of Elkins, is running as a Democrat to replace County Judge Joseph Wood. Wood announced in May he is a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Josh Moody of Fayetteville announced in January he is running as a Democrat.

Three people have announced plans to run as Republicans. Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5, announced in October he will run for county judge. Sharon Lloyd, grants administrator for Washington County, announced her candidacy in November. Mark Scalise, a local attorney, announced his candidacy in December.

The county judge's salary is $137,349. The Quorum Court last year approved raising the pay for all county elected officials to the maximum allowed by state law as part of the county's 2022 budget. Under state law, county judges and sheriffs in Class 7 counties -- Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties -- have a maximum salary of $137,349.

Ward graduated from Elkins High School and attended Northwest Arkansas Community College. He is a lifelong resident of Washington County. A veteran, Ward served for eight years in the U.S. Navy, including service during operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

"I've built roads in combat zones in Iraq, and I've overseen the building of roads all over Washington County," Ward said. "Now, I'd be honored to build up Washington County with you."

Ward worked for the county for 15 years, with about 14 years spent in the Road Department where he worked his way up to road superintendent. He left his county job in March 2021 to start his own business.

Ward said he knows the county can do more with county roads and be more efficient. Ward said the county needs to evaluate the county's roads and bridges, understand how the county's growth changes the needs for transportation improvements, and have a plan to deal with those needs.

"We've got residential communities moving into the county and commercial opportunities too," Ward said. "These things are already happening and we need to be building the infrastructure to support them."

Ward said the county has to also expand the meaning of infrastructure beyond the traditional county roads and bridges. He said the county needs to work to improve broadband internet access in rural areas and to support the growth of rural water systems.

"With our exploding growth, we need to update and modernize our bridges, roads, and water lines," Ward said. "We need to cut back on wasteful spending so that we can prioritize emerging needs. And with families from all over the world choosing us to be their neighbors, we need a countywide plan that empowers the families and businesses of Washington County."