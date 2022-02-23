Washington County officials face questions about declaration on covid relief money priorities

American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County received about $23 million in 2021 under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million this year. Benton County will receive a total of about $54 million — $27 million per year in 2021 and 2022.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County's Quorum Court declaration that county services are the top priority for the $46 million in federal covid relief money is drawing questions from some within the community.

Butch Pond, justice of the peace for District 15, said he favors limiting the covid-relief money to county services.

"If the lion's share of that money can be used for county services it will benefit all of the people of Washington County," Pond said. "These are necessary services. We're not going to go down some trail where we are handing out money to any special interest groups."

Pond said he favors using the American Rescue Plan money to pay for a proposed $20 million expansion to the county jail. The proposal would add 232 beds with additional space for quarantine and isolation if needed and expand space at the jail's intake, medical service, courts, administration and storage areas. Improvements to the heating and ventilation system are also included to improve the facility's medical separation capabilities.

"The people incarcerated in the county jail are very needy also," Pond said. "We have to make sure we can take care of them. We have to make sure the ones who aren't infected are protected."

Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11, said she's disappointed in the decisions made by the Quorum Court and by the lack of a process for making those decisions. She said the talk of paying for a jail expansion rather than paying for any of the alternatives identified in a study done for the county two years ago was an example.

"I do think that in a lot of ways this has been the plan all along," Highers said. "I'm very disappointed. We spent $60,000 on the criminal justice assessment, and we've done little to nothing with that. I'm also concerned that this is not really a covid-related expense. They think they've found a loophole where they can call it that and use this money."

County Judge Joseph Wood said after Thursday's Quorum Court meeting the county will seek an outside opinion to determine whether the jail project is an approved use under federal guidelines.

April Bachrodt is executive director of the Magadalene Serenity House in Fayetteville, which provides services for women who have been incarcerated to help them break the cycle of arrest and incarceration. Bachrodt said the organization is about four years old and has room for up to eight women in its primary two-year residential program

She has attended Quorum Court and committee meetings for nearly a year presenting information about the organization. Bachrodt said she's also disappointed the county has never set up a process for organization like hers to try to access the federal relief money.

"I'm going to remain hopeful that there will be funds left over to support nonprofits in the community," Bachrodt said. "I am having a hard time understanding why this county spent $60,000 on a study of the criminal justice system and has done nothing recommended. I don't understand why these alternatives to incarceration are being ignored.

"A jail is going to cost the county more in the long run, and a jail is not a solution. There are programs that could be implemented right now. The jail won't be ready until 2025."

Monique Jones works with the St. James Missionary Baptist Church food bank. She also has provided the Quorum Court with information on the needs of the community before and during the pandemic. She said in October and November 2019 the food bank provided food boxes to 75 local families every week. During the pandemic, she said, that has grown to the point where the food bank is delivering boxes to anywhere from 450 to 600 families a week.

"We have families that are just at a point of surviving," she said. "We have an opportunity to create a bridge to get from surviving to thriving."

Washington County's justices of the peace have obligated or set aside nearly $30 million of the county's expected $46 million in federal covid relief money, records show.

Information from Washington County shows the Quorum Court appropriated about $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan fund's 2021 budget, with about $5.3 million being for premium pay and bonuses for county employees. The county returned about $292,000 of that money to the fund in January after it was not spent in 2021.

The money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan budget also included $250,000 for design work on a proposed expansion of the jail and $250,000 for design work on a possible expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center. Another $250,000 was appropriated for new electronic poll books for the Washington County Election Commission. The justices of the peace also approved about $265,000 for remodeling and new furniture for the County Assessor's Office.

The justices of the peace also have appropriated about $12.9 million from the American Rescue Plan fund's 2022 budget. That total includes about $5.4 million to buy self-contained breathing apparatus and equipment for rural fire association, $2.9 million to support the Upskill NWA jobs program, about $1.5 million for new ambulances and equipment for Central Emergency Medical Services, $315,000 to continue a contract with Returning Home to help men with parole violations avoid reincarceration, and about $4.9 million in premium pay for county employees.

The Quorum Court also has approved an ordinance transferring $10 million of the county's $23 million in 2022 federal American Rescue Plan money to a special Revenue Replacement fund.

County attorney Brian Lester said federal guidelines allow the county to move up to $10 million of the county's $23 million in 2022 American Relief Plan money into a Revenue Replacement Fund. Lester said the Revenue Replacement Fund is subject to fewer restrictions on how the money is used.

The Quorum Court declared Thursday county government use is the first priority for the American Rescue Plan money, with nongovernmental organizations being eligible to apply to the county for any money remaining. A third party will be hired by the county to develop an application process and review any outside requests for money.

Another ordinance approved Thursday authorizes an administrative position to work with Wood to oversee the spending of the federal money to ensure the county complies with U.S. Treasury guidelines. The administrative position has an annual salary of $55,000 and overall would cost the county up to $73,410 with the money coming from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county has to obligate the money received from the American Rescue Plan by the end of 2024 and spend the money by the end of 2026 or return it.

In Benton County, the Quorum Court is holding a series of meetings to hear from 34 nongovernmental entities submitting applications for money from that county's $54 million in American Rescue Plan money. The next meeting is Thursday.

Brenda Peacock, county comptroller, said Benton County spent about $2.9 million in 2021, mostly on premium pay for county employees. The county has appropriated money for a $1.6 million upgrade to its emergency communication system in 2022 and will pay the $1.1 million 2022 medical services contract at the jail from the American Rescue Plan money. Peacock said the total spent or encumbered by Benton County as of Friday is about $7.3 million.