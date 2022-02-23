Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Major targets planning trips to Arkansas

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and staff will begin hosting prospects again in March after the dead period ends Feb. 28.

Several targets are saying they will be in Fayetteville in March or later.

• ESPN 4-star junior defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell said he will probably visit Arkansas in March.

Mitchell, 6-6, 330 of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic has offers from Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and others. He said he is talking to Arkansas assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones.

He is rated the No. 11 defensive tackle and the No. 151 overall prospect in the nation.

• ESPN 4-star junior defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, 6-6, 340 pounds, of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley said in Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he is looking to visit Arkansas in the spring or summer.

He has more than 20 offers from Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee and others.

Jarrett is communicating with Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and Jones. ESPN rates him the No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 214 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

• ESPN 4-star junior cornerback Jamel Johnson, who is committed to Texas, said he doesn’t have a date set, but will visit Arkansas in March.

Johnson, 6-1, 185, of Arlington (Texas) Seguin has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Baylor and others.

His connection with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman is a reason for his desire to visit.

• Bowman re-offered ESPN 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee shortly after he was hired and Lee said in a Feb. 8 recruiting column that he plans to make a second visit to Fayetteville.

Lee, running back Rashod Dubinion and linebacker Everett Roussaw visited Fayetteville last summer. Dubinion is a freshman at Arkansas who enrolled for the spring semester.

Lee, 5-11, 180, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove was committed to Georgia but reopened his recruitment Tuesday. He has known Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith since his freshman year.

Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ole Miss and others are some of his offers.

• Junior offensive tackle Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland plans to visit Fayetteville for a third time when he attends Arkansas’ open practice April 16.

He visited for the Mississippi State game last season and again Jan. 15. He is talking to Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Stroh has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Baylor, Indiana and other programs.

• Junior safety T.J. Metcalf, 6-1, 180, of Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park recently was re-offered by Bowman and said Tuesday he plans to visit Arkansas in the spring.

He also has offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Miami and others.

• Junior offensive lineman Joe Crocker, 6-6, 310, of Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy announced his plans to visit Fayetteville on March 5.

He has offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and others. He also plans to visit Florida State on March 12 and Michigan State on March 19.

• ESPN 4-star junior running back Javin Simpkins, 5-9, 177, of Miami Norland plans to visit Arkansas on March 12.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Central Florida, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Indiana and others.

Simpkins said in December that Smith, Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice and Louisville running backs coach De'Rail Sims have the best bonds with him.

• ESPN 4-star junior running back Treyaun Webb, 6-1, 205, of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, plans to visit Fayetteville on March 5.

He estimates having 50-plus scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and others.

Smith, who visited his school in January, is “a very good, genuine dude," Webb said.

• Junior quarterback Will Prichard, 6-2, 200, of West Palm Beach (Fla.) The King’s Academy has announced plans to visit Arkansas on March 5

He has offers from Auburn, Vanderbilt, Utah, Arizona and others.

• Sophomore defensive back Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 200, of McKinney, Texas, received an offer from Arkansas on Jan. 27. He said he will try to visit Fayetteville on March 5.

• Three Arkansas targets recently won state titles in wrestling.

Junior offensive line target Charles Jagusah finished the season with a 41-0 record and a state title in the 285-pound division.

Jagusah, 6-6, 297, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman has football offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and others.

He visited Fayetteville for the Missouri game last November. He is expected to visit Fayetteville again. Jaguash is talking to Pittman and Kennedy.

• Sophomore linebacker target Payton Pierce, 6-2, 225, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, went 14-0 for the season and won the the Class 5A state title in the 220-pound division last weekend.

He has football offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor Virginia Tech, Missouri, Tulsa and others. He visited Fayetteville last June and also watched the Razorbacks defeat Texas last September. He plans to make another trip to Arkansas.

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer is his lead recruiter.

• ESPN 4-star junior offensive line target Madden Sanker won the Class 6A wrestling title for the second consecutive year in the 285-pound division.

Sanker, 6-4, 305, of Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding has football offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State and others.

He said he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June.



