White Hall High School names ex-UA quarterback as head coach

Ryan Mallett was named head football coach at White Hall High School during a special board meeting Wednesday evening.

“Over his number of years and experience — he played professionally and with the Razorbacks — he’s played with some of the greatest minds around,” White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris said. “We had some good candidates, and we interviewed six. We had three come in.”

Mallett is one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He led the Razorbacks to an 18-8 record over two seasons with a win in the January 2010 Liberty Bowl and an appearance in the January 2011 Sugar Bowl. He was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2011 and backed up Tom Brady during their run to the Super Bowl the following season.

After three seasons in New England, Mallett was traded to the Houston Texans. He later played with the Baltimore Ravens, finishing his career in 2017.

Mallett replaces Bobby Bolding, who stepped down after leading the Bulldogs to the 5A championship game in December, the program’s first state final since 1987. Bolding is still the district’s athletic director.

Mallett, who prepped at Texas High in Texarkana, began his college career at the University of Michigan but transferred to Arkansas after his freshman season when the Wolverines made a coaching change.

He spent the past two football seasons as an assistant at Mountain Home High School, helping the Bombers end a 23-game losing streak and win 10 games since then with two 6A playoff appearances.

“Early in the morning, when the weather is not bad, they don’t have indoor workouts,” Dorris said. “He is out there at 6 o’clock in the morning with the quarterbacks and receivers, and they’re out there throwing. His philosophy on football is a lot different from what mine used to be. I think he’s going to run an exciting offense. I was just so impressed with him, I cannot find a second person who’s been around him in the past that would say anything bad about him.”

Current Crossett Superintendent Gary Williams, who will succeed Dorris at White Hall on July 1, agreed with his future board’s selection.

“You have to recognize the experience he had at the collegiate level and professional level and the insight he’s been exposed to from a football standpoint,” Williams said. “To be able to come to White Hall and promote that and teach our kids the game from that level — I know he understands he won’t be coaching like he would be at the NFL level — but he understands the scheme and I know he can simplify that to the kids so they can play fast, and I think they’ll be excited to play for him.”

PERSONNEL MOVES

The White Hall School Board also hired Josie Tomboli as sixth-grade science teacher and high school cheerleading sponsor for the 2022-23 school year. Tomboli will replace Delanie Cooper, who also resigned as high school volleyball coach.

Jennifer Menard will step down as cheerleading sponsor and Veronica Hollowell will resign as high school soccer coach at the end of this school year. Barbara Cross has resigned as a special education paraprofessional at Taylor Elementary.