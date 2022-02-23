World covid cases fall 3rd week

GENEVA -- The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that covid-19 cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.





In the U.N. health agency's weekly pandemic report, WHO said there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections last week. The number of new covid-19 deaths fell 8% to about 67,000 worldwide, the first time that weekly deaths have fallen since early January.

The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in covid-19 cases, with a 29% jump, while the number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly. The number of new deaths also rose in the Western Pacific and Africa while falling everywhere else.

WHO reported that available vaccine evidence shows that "booster vaccination substantially improves [vaccine effectiveness]," against the omicron variant, but said more details are still needed on how long such protection lasts.

Scientists warn that it's still possible that more transmissible and deadly variants of covid-19 could still emerge if the virus is allowed to spread uncontrolled.

In Hong Kong, health agents will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for covid-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

She said testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

"Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days," she said.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the cases threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the current surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched epidemiologists, health workers and other medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semiautonomous Chinese city.











Hong Kong has largely aligned itself with mainland China's "zero-covid-19" policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, even as many other countries are shifting their approach to living with the virus.

Lockdowns of entire cities have been imposed in a number of areas of the mainland, but Lam said no such measure is currently being considered in Hong Kong because it is "not realistic."

She also denied that the central Chinese government is giving instructions to Hong Kong on how to handle the epidemic.

Meanwhile, European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from covid-19.

The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorized in the EU or approved by WHO.

Individuals who received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival, or who have received a booster dose, would be eligible along with those who recovered from covid-19 within 180 days of travel.

The EU's executive commission welcomed the nonbinding guidance, which also makes clear that no test or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 who are traveling with an adult.

"The updates will further facilitate travel from outside the EU into the EU and take into account the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake worldwide and the administration of booster doses," the European Commission said.

Travelers who received vaccines that were approved by WHO but are not authorized for use in the EU may still be asked to present a negative PCR test or quarantine, the European Council said.

Informaiton for this article was contributed by Zen Soo, Alice Fung and staff members of The Associated Press.