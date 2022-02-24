State Capitol news in brief: $1M sought to aid pregnancy centers;Legislators taking day off for weather

$1M sought to aid pregnancy centers

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, this week introduced Senate Bill 102 that would tap $1 million in state rainy-day funds to provide grants to pregnancy resource centers.

"It was just a discussion amongst the members about doing that, and then we had a meeting with the governor's office and were going over some things and that [proposal] come out of that meeting," Hickey said Wednesday.

He said he has been working on this proposal for between a month and six weeks.

Referring to speculation that legislators have agreed to provide state funding to pregnancy resource centers in exchange for the Arkansas Family Council not supporting anti-abortion legislation proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, that includes a civil cause of action, Hickey said earlier this month that "there was never a deal on that."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that he supports the assistance provided under SB102.

"The bill provides sufficient controls and audit requirements," the Republican governor said in a written statement. "I will sign the bill if it gets to my desk."

Under Hickey's SB102, the state Department of Finance and Administration would be required to create a grant program to provide funding to pregnancy resource centers in fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

The bill would define a pregancy resource center as an organization existing as of Jan. 1, 2022 that seeks to provide a range of services to "individuals facing an unintended pregnancy with the intention of encouraging pregnant women to give birth to their unborn children" and "[d]oes not perform, prescribe, provide referrals for or encourage abortion or affiliate with any organization that performs, prescribes, provides referrals for, or encourage abortion."

Under the bill, a pregnancy resource center would include organizations traditionally known as "crisis pregnancy organizations"; maternity homes; adoption agencies; and social service agencies that provide material support and other assistance to individuals facing an unintended pregnancy to help those individuals give birth to their unborn children. SB102 is pending action in the Joint Budget Committee.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Legislators taking day off for weather

The Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate won't meet today because of concerns about freezing rain, House and Senate officials announced Wednesday.

The chambers will reconvene Monday at noon rather than Tuesday.

The fiscal session started Feb. 14. Wednesday was the 10th day of the session.

-- Michael R. Wickline