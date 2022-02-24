2 prosecutors in Trump N.Y. business probe quit

NEW YORK -- The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings resigned Wednesday.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, top deputies who had been tasked with running the investigation. Both started on the Trump probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and Bragg asked them to stay when he took office in January.

Dunne, the office's former general counsel, argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in a successful, multiyear fight for Trump's tax records. Pomerantz had been involved in questioning witnesses before the grand jury.

"We are grateful for their service," Bragg spokesperson Danielle Filson said.

The New York Times reported that the grand jury investigation had stalled, with no sessions in the past month, and that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump himself. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.

So far, the nearly three-year investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition.

Trump did not immediately respond to the news. In a telephone interview, his lawyer Robert Fischetti said: "I'm a very happy man. In my opinion, this investigation is over."

Fischetti said Bragg has not spoken to him about the status of the investigation or potential charges against Trump but, given Thursday's developments, the lawyer said it appeared that the district attorney had reviewed the case and signaled to his deputies that he was not inclined to pursue an indictment.

"My client has done nothing wrong," Fischetti said.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the New York probes as baseless and politically motivated, saying in a statement last week that Democratic prosecutors were spending "historic amounts of time, energy, and money trying to 'get Trump.'"

But Trump's legal challenges continue. Last week, a judge in New York ordered him to testify under oath in a civil investigation focused in part on whether his company misrepresented asset values, a judge in Washington, D.C., refused to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits trying to hold him liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and the National Archives revealed that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records taken to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The Manhattan district attorney's office started investigating Trump in 2019, first examining reports of hush-money payments paid to women on his behalf and then expanding into an inquiry into whether the president's company misled lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.

Just last month, Bragg said he was proud of the continuity that Dunne and Pomerantz had brought in running the high-profile investigation as he took over the district attorney's office from Vance, who declined to run for reelection after winning the battle over Trump's tax returns.

"I do think the one continuity is the staffing, and [Vance] brought on incredible lawyers to do it," Bragg said Jan. 20.

"And they've been dedicated, and we've been working and keeping them in place and thinking about the kind of resources to continue the investigation in order to then be in a position to make" decisions on the direction of the probe, Bragg said.

Bragg said at the time that he was getting up to speed on the Trump investigation and that he would "follow the facts."

Weisselberg, the only person charged in the investigation, has pleaded innocent to allegations that he collected and failed to pay taxes on more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Weisselberg and the Trump Organization filed court papers seeking to throw out the case. Weisselberg's lawyers argued that the district attorney's office was targeting him as punishment because he wouldn't flip on the former president.

In court papers filed Tuesday, Weisselberg's lawyer said the Trump Organization's chief financial officer is "collateral damage" in a "singular crusade" by Democratic prosecutors to have him implicate and help put the Republican ex-president behind bars.

"Mr. Weisselberg's unequal and unfair treatment is the consequence of his proximity to Donald J. Trump, and his rejection of [prosecutors'] demand that he cooperate with [their] investigation targeting Mr. Trump and his businesses," Weisselberg lawyers wrote.

Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of Weisselberg's case, which they said stemmed from a 15-year scheme "orchestrated by the most senior executives" at the Trump Organization.

In a statement, Trump said he believed Weisselberg was innocent and that the charges against the man he described as "a 74-year-old long-term and wonderful employee" were overblown.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Mustian and Kate Brumback of The Associated Press.