Alma School District hires new assistant superintendent

ALMA -- An assistant principal of Alma High School is set to become her School District's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning July 1.

The School Board unanimously voted to hire Stacie Wood for the position earlier this month, according to a Wednesday news release. Wood will succeed Pamm Treece, who's retiring this summer.

Wood is excited for the opportunity to encourage academic excellence for students and staff at a different level, she said in the news release.

"I am really looking forward to gaining a different perspective," Wood said. "I've worked with students for a long time, but now I will get to do that on a grander scale. I'm excited to gain a better understanding of how our staff and students are teaching and learning."

Wood graduated from Alma High School in 1994, the news release states. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University before obtaining a specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. She completed her doctorate in education from Arkansas State in 2020.

She has served as assistant principal of Alma High School since 2019. Her career in education has spanned 23 years and multiple schools in Van Buren and Alma, according to the news release.

Wood's promotion is not the only administrative change coming this year in Alma. Bryan Duffie, who was hired last year as deputy superintendent, will take over for Superintendent David Woolly when he retires this summer, a decision the board made last year.