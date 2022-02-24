Angry Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open

TENNIS

Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match.

The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. Germani had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.

Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said on Twitter early Wednesday.

The 24-year-old German was the defending champion in the singles. The ATP website shows that his second-round opponent, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover.

As the crowd booed, Zverev handed his damaged racket to a child in the front row.

Zverev was playing in Mexico for the fifth time in his career, having won the title in 2021 by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

"It´s a shame for the tournament and for the fans what happened yesterday," said tournament director Raul Zurutuza. "However, unsportsmanlike conducts are unacceptable. The rule book is clear about it and it has to be enforced."

