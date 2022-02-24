The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 23, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-419. Malachi Muhammad v. State of Arkansas, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-20-646. Jeanette Singel Morin v. John Todd Singel, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded with directions. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-337. Stephen Duvall v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-171. Raymond Joe Evans v. Janet Jones Carpenter, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Gladwin, J., agrees. Harrison, C.J., concurs.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-68. Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; Nursing Consultants, Inc.; and Michael Morton v. James Briley, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Alice Ann Briley and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Alice Ann Briley, Deceased, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-627. Angela White and McKimmey Associates, Realtors, LLC v. Great American Assurance Company, Sabine Pratt, and Raymond Pratt, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-204. Andrew Hamerlinck v. Danielle Hamerlinck, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed without prejudice in part. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-683. Mark Jackson v. IberiaBank, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Appeal dismissed without prejudice. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-470. Robin Britt v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Fulton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-19-428. Shelley Diane Cooper and Annette Michelle Edelen, Individually and as Trustees of the Dolores S. Bryant Revocable Living Trust v. Horace E. Bryant and Nancy Elizabeth Edelen, Individually and in Her Capacity as Trustee of the Dolores S. Bryant Revocable Living Trust, from Benton County Circuit Court. Motion to dismiss appeal granted; appeal dismissed without prejudice. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree. Virden and Hixson, JJ., concur. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, Gruber, and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-21-116. Rain Investments LLC dba Saracen Cinema 8 v. James Vu, Thuytien Vu, John Vu, Theresa Vu, and Cameron Appraisal Group, LLC, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record and supplement the addendum; rebriefing ordered. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-19-969. Pop-A-Duck, Inc.; Berry Abney; Buck Matthews; Larry Vassar; Billy Kyle; and Robert Hardin v. John E. Gardner; Robbie Gardner; Manning Family, LLC; Cecil Gardner Family, LLC; Terrell Wayne Evans; and WE Farms, LLC, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Virden, JJ., agree.