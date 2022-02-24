Arkansas' covid death toll rises by 40 as fewer new cases reported

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported 40 new covid-19 deaths, the biggest daily increase since the previous Thursday. The rolling seven-day total number of reported deaths, however, fell to its lowest level since Feb. 4.

Arkansas had reported 45 deaths on the previous Thursday, Feb. 17. The 40 deaths reported a week later raised the state's official death toll since March 2020 to 10,381.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell below 600 on Thursday for the first time since late December. In its 24th consecutive daily decline, the number of covid patients hospitalized fell by 57, to 545, its lowest level since Dec. 27.

The state's count of cases rose by 571, which was less than half the size of the daily increase a week earlier and down from the 1,059 new cases that were added on Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 876, the first time it had been below 900 since Dec. 23.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 753, to 7,500, the smallest total since Dec. 20. Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the total has fallen every day since it peaked at 102,576 on Jan. 22.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Thursday by six, to 89, the smallest number since Dec. 8. The number in intensive care fell by 20, to 165, its lowest level since Nov. 27.

It was the 10th straight daily decline in the number on ventilators and the 18th straight drop in the number in intensive care.

Since reaching an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals has fallen every day except one. Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks: 1,371 in January 2021, before vaccines were readily available to all adults, and 1,459 last summer, during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state has reported 817,798 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 799,681 are considered recovered.

