Arkansas covid patients on ventilators drop to lowest level since early January

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling rapidly Wednesday, with the number on ventilators dropping below 100 for the first time since early January.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Department of Health reported the state's fifth coronavirus case caused by a more-transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the Health Department rose by 36, to 10,341.

It was the largest increase in deaths in four days but still down from the 49 that were reported the previous Wednesday.

The state's total count of cases rose by 1,059, an increase that was larger by 190 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 65 than the increase on Feb. 16, the previous Wednesday.

Dropping for the 23rd day in a row, the number hospitalized fell by 63, to 602, its lowest level since Dec. 30. The number as of Wednesday was down by more than two-thirds from the all time high of 1,819 it reached on Jan. 26.

















The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by seven, to 95, the first time it had been below 100 since Jan. 2.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 25, to 185, dropping below 200 for the first time since Dec. 29.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's Hospital had 14 covid-19 patients Wednesday, down from 18 a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients Wednesday included two who were on ventilators, the same number as a day earlier.

DeMillo said more than half of the 14 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only three were fully immunized.

REPORTED DEATHS

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 22 as of Wednesday. That came after the average peaked on Feb. 17 at 43 -- the highest average weekly death total of the recent omicron surge.

The state reported just one new death Sunday and none Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.

The next day, 13 deaths were reported.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred within the past month.

She said she hopes the state's new covid-19 deaths are trending downward.

Because of delays in reporting and the amount of time involved in verifying information before a death is added to the state's count, however, it can be difficult to interpret daily fluctuations, she said.

"There's always a delay in the [reported] deaths," Dillaha said. "It's not as seamless as we would like it to be."

'STEALTH OMICRON'

Dillaha said the latest case caused by BA.2 was reported to the Health Department on Wednesday by a commercial laboratory.

The subvariant is sometimes called "stealth omicron" because it lacks a genetic trait that helps distinguish cases caused by omicron from those caused by other variants.

The state's first case caused by BA.2 was reported to the Health Department on Jan. 31, and three more were reported last week.

In a statement Tuesday, reporting on an advisory group's findings, World Health Organization officials said initial data suggest that BA.2 is more transmissible than the original omicron strain, known as BA.1.

Although a paper by Japanese researchers, based on experiments involving hamsters, suggested that BA.2 may cause more severe illness, information on people infected in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark, where immunity from vaccination or natural infection is high, hasn't indicated an increase in severity, the WHO reported.

"It's more transmissible, yes, but in terms of severity, we aren't seeing that," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on covid-19, said in an online question-and-answer session Tuesday.

BA.2 infections in people who were previously infected with BA.1 have been documented, but "initial data from population-level reinfection studies suggests that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, at least for the limited period for which data are available," the WHO said in its statement.

The group reported that cases caused by BA.2 have been increasing relative to those caused by BA.1 but noted that coronavirus infections overall are still falling globally.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates updated Tuesday, BA.2 accounted for about 3.8% of coronavirus cases in the United States last week, up from 2% a week earlier.

The CDC had initially estimated that BA.2 made up 3.9% of the cases the week ending Feb. 12.

Dillaha said she doesn't know yet how BA.2 might affect the trajectory of new coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

"It depends on the overall threat of covid-19," she said.

"If we can get it low enough, then [BA.2] may not spread enough to interrupt the downward trend.

"My concern would be that later on, it begins to circulate more widely and then we have another spike. That's why I think it's very important for people to continue to do their part to keep the spread of covid-19 as low as possible."

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 119 on Wednesday, followed by Craighead County with 109 and Benton County with 87.

Statewide, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 958, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 24.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 717, to 8,253, the smallest number since Dec. 22.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 817,227.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,995, which was smaller by almost 900 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up about 33% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 657, which was down by 334 compared with the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since the Health Department started regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,248.

The average for first doses fell to 702, which was still up slightly from the record low of 693 a day the week ending Feb. 9.

According to the CDC, 65.7% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, up from 65.6% a day earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.4%, and the percentage of that group who had received booster shots remained at 37.6%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.3% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.8% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.4% had received booster doses.