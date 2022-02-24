Arkansas Postcard Past





Little Rock, 1911: On a cold January night a fire began in the Hollenberg Music store, a tenant of the Donaghey Building, which anchored the corner of the 600 block of Main Street. Much of the block was destroyed, with this photographer capturing the fall of the last upper portion. The building was rebuilt quickly. It was renamed the Waldon Building in the 1920s when George Donaghey built today's 14-story Donaghey Building across the street.

