LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Arkansauce, Frontier Circus among top live shows





Arkansauce, along with opening act Charlie Mellinger, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $15 day of show); Paul Thorn performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($25) and "The Wiz" will be performed at 8 pm. Sunday ($20, $15 for children under age 12) for Black History Month at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

Arkansauce, a four-piece string band from Fayetteville, blurs the lines between bluegrass, folk, Americana, blues and funk. The group has toured with Yonder Mountain String Band and has opened shows for Billy Strings, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon and Greensky Bluegrass.

◼️ 84 (a Van Halen tribute band) performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$40); Flatland Cavalry, along with opening act Kaitlin Butts, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday to promote their new album "Welcome to Countryland," on which Butts is featured ($20-$35); and Wale, along with opening acts Guapdad 4000 and Cam Wallace, perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday ($29.50-$79) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Good L00ks, Housetreehouse and Emily Fenton perform at 8 p.m. today ($10); Mojo Depot and Cliff Aaron perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($7); William Elliot Whitmore performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10); The Frontier Circus, followed by Colin vs Adam, performs at 5 p.m. Sunday ($7) ; and Willi Carlisle and IV Coleman Williams perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ John Neal Rock N Roll performs at 9 p.m. Friday (no cover) and Dawson Hollow, along with opening act Good Morning Bedlam, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance; $12 day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

◼️ Ed Bowman & The Rock City Players perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday ($10) and a Mardi Gras party Saturday features Tai & Jameson from 4-6 p.m., Charlotte Taylor from 6-8 p.m. and Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders from 8-10 p.m. at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

◼️ Zilla, Civil Servant and Pett perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday and Hell Camino and Sychosys perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 8-11 p.m. today; The Funk Box performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and DJ G Force performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; Brian Mullen performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; Pineapplebeatz performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; DJ Stormi Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday; and Jeff Ruby performs from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Sam Allbright performs at 7 p.m. Friday and the Fassler'sHall*Stars perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Sir Charles Jones performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bada Bing Grille 2, 1400 145th St., Little Rock. Tickets range from $30 to $200 on Ticketmaster.com (501) 333-9300.

◼️ Dylan Earl, Lonesome Heroes and The JLR Band perform at 9 p.m. today at Pizza D' Action, 2919 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 666-5403.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 244-0542.

◼️ Brian Ramsey performs at 8 p.m. today; Jack Fancy performs at 8 p.m. Friday; Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Bree Ogden performs at 9 p.m. Monday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Giant Enemy Cancer Cult performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrow.com.

JACKSONVILLE

The Charles Woods Band, along with Jess & Jimmy Powell, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville, (501) 982-2900.

MAUMELLE

Markus Pearson performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Keith Savage and the Unfair Advantage perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($8); And Then Came Humans performs at 10 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

ROLAND

Rodger King performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Pamela Hopkins performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Boots Bailey & The Boys perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 241-0884.

CADDO VALLEY

Silverado performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big County Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632; bettysbigcountrydance.com.

CAMDEN

Reagan Harvill performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

◼️ Fantastick Patrick performs for The Ouachita County Community Concerts at 7 p.m. today at The Event Center at Fairview Park, 140 Mt. Holly Road, Camden. Admission is $20 or two for $35. (870) 807-6915; explorecamden.com.

CONWAY

Buh Jones performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Seven Hollows performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Lane Long performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby perform at 8:30 p.m. today; The Spa City Legacy Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Jack Fancy performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Josey John performs at 8 p.m. Monday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Chris Loggins performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Christine DeMeo performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ Veritas performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. El Dorado. Tickets are $10. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Daedelus, with Russell E.L. Butler and DJ Afrosia, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville. Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), $50 premium and $18 for students. (479) 418-5700; themomentary.org

◼️ Ultra Suede performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($8) and Aaron Kamm & The One Drops perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10 advance, $12 day of show); Funk Factory performs 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($15); Vandoliers Trio, with Carolina Story & Summer Dean performs at 8 p.m. Sunday ($15); and Liquid Stranger, with Mersiv, Mize, Smokeland and Redrum perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($30 advance, $35 day of show) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Josh Ward performs at 8 p.m. today ($15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Larry B's 70's Soul & Funk Experience performs at 2 p.m. Sunday ($25). (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

◼️ Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 8 p.m. today at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Tickets range from $29-$49. (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Rosh & the Blind Cafe Orchestra, featuring Dango Rose of Elephant Revival, performs from 7-10 p.m. today through Saturday for The Blind Cafe Music in the Dark Experience at Superior Bathhouse Brewery, 329 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $65, at Eventbrite.com (501) 624-2337; superiorbathhouse.com.

◼️ The Foul Play Cabaret, starring Phathoms Deep and Ashleigh Wiggins, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501)627-4075. Tickets range from $5 to $250 at Eventbrite.com.

◼️ Chris Johns performs at 7 p.m. today at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com.

◼️ Portrayal of Guilt, Anatomy and Trench perform at 9 p.m. Friday in a Low Key Arts event at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $10. (501) 624-6686.

◼️ "For the Love of Women," a fundraiser for the construction of Abby Hill, whose mission is to aid at-risk families, will feature music from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $25. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Funkin' Gonuts performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday; Brass Tacks perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Silent Thunder performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Radio Inc. performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 5-9 p.m. Sunday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa; from 9:30-11:55 p.m. at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin' Groovy performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Kathy and the Van Houten Ensemble perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

The Gentleman performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and B.J. Kyle performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

The Joseph Logue Band performs at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Hwy 124 performs at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Bryan Copeland performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Erin Walters performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home, (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com.

PARAGOULD

The Kevin Prater Band performs for the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert at 7 p.m. Monday ($10; free for those age 18 and under) at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson, Paragould, (870) 809-1041; kasu.org/tickets.

POSTPONEMENTS

Todd Snider, along with opening act Tommy Womack, who were to have performed Feb. 17 at The Hall in Little Rock, postponed the show until April 30. The tour was stopped by covid-19.

The Black Crowes, Rich Robinson (left) and Chris Robinson, will perform songs from their album “Shake Your Money Maker” on Aug. 23 at First Security Amphitheater in downtown Little Rock. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Josh Cheuse)

TICKETS

Chris Stapleton performs a pair of shows in Arkansas this year: July 29 (with Elle King and Madeline Edwards) at the Walmart Amp in Rogers and Oct. 20 (with George Strait) at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For the North Little Rock show, tickets range from $59.75 to $119.75 and are available at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com. For the Rogers show, tickets range from $44.75 to $119.75.

◼️ The Black Crowes perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets, $55-$129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, along with opening act Devon Gilfillian, perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7 p.m. April 22 and tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, are on sale at amptickets.com or at (479) 443-5600.

Three more shows at the Walmart Amp have been announced:

◼️ Whiskey Myers, along with Shane Smith and the Saints & Goodbye June, perform at 6:30 p.m. May 14. Tickets range from $30 to $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

◼️ Train, along with opening acts Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, perform at 6:30 p.m. July 17, and tickets, ranging from $40.50 to $130.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Big Time Rush performs Aug. 7, and tickets, ranging from $35 to $299.95, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

STREAMING

A benefit concert for the victims of the Marshall, Colo., fire on Dec. 30 will stream at 8 p.m. Monday and will include Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff, The String Cheese Incident, Old Crow Medicine Show, Michael Franti, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Lyle Lovett, Trey Anastasio, Steve Miller, Leftover Salmon, Lake Street Dive, Wynonna Judd with Cactus Moser, Amos Lee and Sarah Jarosz. The cost for the show is $10, via marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com.



