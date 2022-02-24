Attorneys in suit against $1B Little Rock road project deserve $350,000 from ARDOT, plaintiffs say

A group of downtown Little Rock neighborhood associates and residents want the Arkansas Department of Transportation Department to pay $350,000 in attorneys fees after they won a ruling barring the agency from spending state sales tax money on the $1 billion 30 Crossing project.

In a motion formally requesting the fees, their attorney, Richard Mays of Little Rock, described the sum as a "fair estimate of the amount sought."

Mays pledged to submit an itemized claim for the work he and his law firm performed within 14 days of the filing of the motion.

"The itemized claim will be accompanied by Brief in support of this Motion analyzing the claim in view of the various factors prescribed by the Arkansas Supreme Court in a 1990 case."

The amount Mays seeks is far smaller than the $18 million in attorney fees that Pulaski County Judge Chip Welch ordered the department to pay in another case. Attorneys for the agency have appealed that ruling.

Welch ruled that the legal team led by Joe Denton and Justin Zachary of the Little Rock law firm of Denton & Zachary PLLC should receive 15% of the $121,109,391.84 the Transportation Department was required to reimburse to the so-called Amendment 91 fund, or $18,160,000.

The team represented a group of taxpayers who sued the department and the other defendants in November 2018 for wrongfully spending proceeds from a 0.05% sales tax authorized by Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution on road projects that exceeded the four-lane limit specified in the amendment. Voters approved the amendment in 2012.

The lawsuit took aim at only two of the projects benefiting from Amendment 91 money under the department's Connecting Arkansas Program.

They were 30 Crossing, a $1 billion project that will widen a 6.7-mile section of I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to up to 10 lanes in places; and the widening of a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes.

Attorneys for the department also plan to oppose Mays' motion, according to a statement spokesman Dave Parker provided Wednesday afternoon.

"ARDOT will oppose plaintiff's demand for $350,000 in attorney's fees -- fees essentially to be paid by the taxpayers of Arkansas," the statement said. "At this time, Plaintiff's counsel has only made a claim for legal fees, but he has not provided any basis to support his request to the Court or to ARDOT."

Mays' request came as a result of a Feb. 8 ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce enjoying the Transportation Department from spending any money on the 30 Crossing project generated by a state sales tax set to take effect next year.

The ruling blocked the department from spending $350 million in Amendment 101 proceeds that it committed to help pay for the overhaul of the 6.7-mile Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, which includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

Under the ruling, no money generated under the amendment can be spent on the project.

Both Amendment 91 and Amendment 101 devote proceeds from a half-percent statewide sales tax to road and bridge construction and for maintenance projects. Amendment 91, approved by voters in 2012, expires next year, to be replaced with Amendment 101, which voters approved in 2020.

When the Supreme Court ruled on Amendment 91, the Arkansas Department of Transportation committed the Amendment 101 money to 30 Crossing.

The high court's "interpretation of a constitutional provision becomes a part of the provision, so the use of money from Amendment 101 is subject to the same restrictions that apply to Amendment 91," Pierce wrote in the seven-page ruling issued Feb. 8.

Neither amendment contains language specifying work on roads exceeding four lanes, he said.

"If the General Assembly had intended the tax imposed by Amendment 91 and now to be continued by Amendment 101 to be used for major improvements to six-lane highways, they could have expressly so stated," Pierce wrote.

Work on the 30 Crossing project, the largest project the Transportation Department has undertaken, began in September 2020. The corridor stretches from Interstate 530 in Little Rock to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, improvements to I-40 between Arkansas 107 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock are part of the project.

The money being used to pay for the work includes a mix of federal tax dollars set aside for bridges and other federal money in addition to the money the state set aside for it under its $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which focused on regionally significant projects around the state. Amendment 91 proceeds have helped finance that program, which covers 36 projects in 19 corridors.

Amendment 91 raises about $230 million annually, 70% of which goes to the Transportation Department. The remainder is split between cities and counties.