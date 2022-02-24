Baylor pulls away in fourth to knock off Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3 Big 12), who won their seventh in a row.

Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12). Fields, who was Oklahoma State's scoring leader for the season with 16.5 points per game, was held to 4-for-23 shooting.

Oklahoma State ran out to a 7-0 lead. Baylor missed its first four shots and didn't score for 31/2 minutes to start the game. Baylor bounced back and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Baylor made 8 of 12 shots in the second quarter to lead 34-25 at halftime. Smith, who went 1-for-5 from the floor and scored two points in the first quarter, went 4-for-4 from the floor and scored 10 points in the second.

Baylor pushed the margin out early in the third quarter. A three-pointer by former Oklahoma State guard Ja'Mee Asberry put the Bears up 39-25.

Oklahoma State rallied late in the third. A fastbreak layup by Kassidy De Lapp cut Baylor's lead to 44-43 and prompted a Bears timeout.

Baylor responded by closing the quarter on a 7-0 run that included two three-pointers by Andrews to take a 51-43 edge into the fourth. Oklahoma State got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

NO. 7 UCONN 69,

MARQUETTE 38

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette, securing the Big East's regular-season title for the Huskies.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for UConn (20-5, 14-1), which has won nine consecutive conference championships, dating back to its seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each added 10 points for Connecticut. The Huskies have won five consecutive games to ensure a 29th consecutive 20-win season.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette (18-9, 11-7), which is headed in the opposite direction, having lost four of its last five games.

UConn led by 17 points at the halftime, but was held scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. A 7-0 Marquette run cut the Husky lead to 31-21.

But the Huskies responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take back control of the game.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 85,

KANSAS 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led No. 9 Iowa State to a win over Kansas.

The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.

Lexi Donarski scored 21, Emily Ryan had 10 points and 11 assists, and Beatriz Jordao added 10.

The third best three-point shooting team in the country hit seven first quarter three-pointers and led by 13 at the end of the first quarter.

In the game they made a total of 17 3's and shot 46% in the game. They held Kansas to just 3 three-pointers and the Jayhawks shot 32%.

They led by as many as 28 in the game and never let up after jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first four minutes of the game.

The Jayhawks (19-6, 10-5) were led in scoring by Chandler Prater with 17, Holly Kersgieter had 14 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 11.

The loss by Kansas ended a school record seven consecutive conference wins and their loss since losing to Iowa State in Ames.

NO. 11 TEXAS 62,

KANSAS STATE 51

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Aliyah Matharu scored 16 points and No. 11 Texas overcame cold shooting to defeat Kansas State.

Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Longhorns (20-6, 10-6 Big 12), who have won five in a row. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 10 points.

Sernea Sundell scored 16 points for Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) and Ayoka Lee had 10, 13 below her average.

Matharu hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give the Longhorns a 20-9 lead. The lead never got lower than nine in the second quarter and Texas led 34-23 at the half.

An 8-0 run got the Wildcats within five midway through the third quarter and Lee's late basket, plus the first four points of the fourth quarter had them within 47-43. Matharu's three-pointer in the middle of a 9-0 run was the backbreaker that put Texas up 56-43 with 6:56 to play.

Texas shot 36.5% but had a 41-29 rebounding advantage. The difference was 19-6 on the offensive end with Texas getting 16 second-chance points.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 92,

TCU 57

FORT WORTH -- Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 17 points to lead No. 20 Oklahoma in a rout of TCU, snapping a three-game losing streak that included losses to No. 16 Texas and No. 6 Iowa State.

The Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 51-25 lead at intermission.

With two minutes left in the first half, TCU's Michelle Berry was ejected after receiving a technical foul for throwing several elbows toward OU's Kennady Tucker while holding the ball at the top of the key. Oklahoma's Madi Williams, who had already hit 4 of 6 three-point attempts, was issued a technical foul and ejected for leaving the Sooners' bench.

The Sooners (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) hit 33 of 67 shots (49.3%) from the floor, including 15 of 36 (41.7%) from long range. The Oklahoma bench scored 50 of the team's 92 points.

Vann hit 3 of 4 from distance and Gabby Gregory 3 of 8 to add 13 points, Nydia Lampkin added 12 points. Williams finished with 12 points and Taylor Robertson and Liz Scott each contributed 11 points.

Kayla Mokwuah finished with 22 points to lead TCU (6-18, 2-13). Tavy Diggs added 13 points.