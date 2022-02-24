Carin Schoppmeyer: March full of wine, starlight, ribbons, possibilities

Nonprofit Application Deadline

Northwest Arkansas Gives

1 -- The deadline to submit a nonprofit application is March 1 for the fifth annual NWA Gives event, which will be held April 7, 2022. Organizers say: "In the five years since NWA Gives was created, 300 local nonprofit organizations have raised close to $4.5 million to support their vital community services." NWA Gives provides fundraising education, training, and resources to participating 501(c)3 organizations leading up to the 12-hour giving event. Each charity's goal is to rally as many supporters as possible to give on April 7, and organizations that reach certain milestones will receive extra prizes. Information: (855) 855-9594 or nwagives.org.

Out of the Box Luncheon

Girls on the Run Northwest Arkansas

4 11:30 a.m. -- Girls on the Run will host the 11th annual Out of the Box luncheon at Record in Bentonville. Organizers say: "Proceeds go to support Girls on the Run's mission to envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams." This year's luncheon will feature a fireside chat with Jacklyn House of KNWA and Andrea Albright, Walmart executive vice president for global sourcing. Tickets are $35 or $300 for a table for 10. Inspiration boxes filled with gifts from supporters and opportunities to win additional prizes are available for $25 online or $20 at the luncheon. Information: (214) 240-8927 or gotrnwa.org.

Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair

BOST Inc.

4 6-9 p.m. -- Bost's annual "Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair" fundraiser will be held at the Wyndham in Fort Smith. Organizers say the signature cocktail style fundraiser provides guests with "the opportunity to sample wines from around the world and enjoy hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants and caterers." The evening will include live music by the Don Bailey Trio featuring Tabitha Graves, a live auction, raffle and photo opportunity.

"All funds raised will be used locally in our community to fund critical services and supports for individuals with disabilities served by Bost. Bost Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving individuals with disabilities and their families."

Event attire is semi-formal, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. Partnerships are available. Information: (479) 652-4553 or bost.org.

Starlight Charity Ball

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

5 6 p.m. -- The Starlight Charity Ball to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter will be at the Rogers Convention Center. Andrea Albright, Walmart executive vice president for global sourcing, is honorary chairwoman of the event that will include a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and dueling pianos for entertainment. Tickets for the cocktail attire evening are $250 or $2,000 for a table for eight. Information: (479) 795-2417 or nwacs.org.

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week

INTERFORM

10-12 6:30 p.m. -- Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week presented by INTERFORM will be at The Momentary in Bentonville and feature three nights of runway shows. Organizers say the shows "will feature both local and national designers, including collections from INTERFORM's Marshallese and Congolese sewing classes. The final night of shows will feature New York City-based designer and contestant of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut,' Rinat Brodach, headlining." Tickets are $60-$225, and sponsorships are available. Information:(479) 208-7187 or https://interform.art.

Pink Ribbon Luncheon

Susan G. Komen Ozark Affiliate

17 11:30 a.m. -- The Pink Ribbon Luncheon to benefit Komen Ozark will be at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are $100, and tables are available for $1,000. Information: (479) 750-7465 or komenozark.org.

Celebration of Possibilities

Life Styles Inc.

30 noon -- The Life Styles Inc. annual Celebration Of Possibilities will be a virtual event at facebook.com/lifestylesinc. Organizers say the group will be "saluting client achievements and honoring the supporting cast of Life Styles staff, employer partners, and volunteers who make those triumphs possible." Information: (479) 521-3581 or lifestylesinc.org.

