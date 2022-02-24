Chicago meeting looms large for future of Arkansas Baptist College’s accreditation status

The Higher Learning Commission will consider the extended probation of Arkansas Baptist College and its accreditation status at a two-day meeting scheduled to begin today in Chicago.

A withdrawal of accreditation could jeopardize the future of a historically Black institution that's one of the oldest colleges in the state but also beset by financial woes, as described in documents from the commission.

Arkansas Baptist College is "on the agenda" for the meeting of the accrediting body's board of trustees, commission spokeswoman Heather Berg said Wednesday in an email. Schools receive notice of any action taken by the board within 14 days of the meeting, Berg said.

Colleges must be accredited to participate in federal financial aid programs for its students, and such a loss would be devastating, said one professor who studies the finances of historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

"At Arkansas Baptist, most of their student population is using financial aid," said Yoruba Mutakabbir, an associate professor of educational administration and foundations at Texas Southern University.

She referred to federal data, which lists the college as having 79% of its first-time, full-time students awarded Pell grants, a type of federal financial aid reserved for students with exceptional need.

If the school cannot take part in federal financial aid programs, "those students will be forced to go elsewhere, so that will essentially slash their enrollment to where the only students that will be there will be those who can afford to pay out of pocket or possibly use private loans," Mutakabbir said.

"That's absolutely how a school closes once they lose their accreditation," Mutakabbir said.

The Little Rock college last fall enrolled 413 students, according to state data.

PROBATION

The accrediting body placed the historically Black college on probation after a visit in February 2019, then extended the probation in February of last year.

A March 2021 letter stated that Arkansas Baptist College lacked financial resources, stating that the school's assets ran in the red by more than $4.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

The letter also noted the college's ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Department of Education over a plan to repay $863,838 "based on prior audit findings."

The Higher Learning Commission informed the college that trustees at the meeting today will determine "whether Probation can be removed, or if the institution has not demonstrated compliance, whether accreditation should be withdrawn, or other action taken."

The college in September hosted what the commission refers to as a "focused visit," which generally involves "an evaluation of limited scope that reviews specific developments and changes or follows up on concerns identified by a previous evaluation process," according to the commission's website.

Since the visit, the college has seen a change in leadership. Carlos Clark is no longer the president, with Regina Favors now serving as interim leader for the school, according to the college's website. Favors also served as interim president from 2018-20.

The college's chairman, Little Rock attorney Richard Mays, has declined to respond to questions about the leadership change, and Favors also has declined comment.

Before the hire of Clark in 2020, a previous president of the school, Joseph Jones, had in 2018 filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arkansas Baptist College.

Jones, the college's president from September 2016 until December 2017, claimed he was fired without cause after informing the college that he planed to resign.

Court documents show the lawsuit, which asked for unspecified compensatory damages, was dismissed in August 2020 after court-ordered mediation in which "all matters were resolved in full," according to a letter from mediator Chris Gomlicker filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Arkansas Baptist College has faced challenges in recent years, including a 2016 "show cause" order from the Higher Learning Commission that also threatened its accreditation.

In 2018, employees briefly went without pay as federal dollars were withheld, but the college was able to announce payments to faculty and staff after a 10-day delay.

Also in 2018, a printer company, Document Solutions and Services, Inc., won a default judgment against the college in the amount of $20,196.20 over unpaid debts.

In 2020, student-loan default rates greater than 30% for borrowers who attended the college also imperiled the college's ability to disburse federal financial aid like Pell grants.

Favors at the time said the college would appeal the finding, and the most recent U.S. Department of Education data put the student-loan default rate at 21% for the college's 2018 cohort, an improvement compared to previous years.

LETTER

Mutakabbir said the financial information laid out by the Higher Learning Commission in its letter last year shows that "things are very dire" at the college.

"They're going to have to do something drastically different," Mutakabbir said.

She noted that the college "created a huge deficit in a relatively short amount of time," according to the data included in the Higher Learning Commission letter, which stated that the college's net assets declined from $2,387,579 on June 30, 2017 to a deficit of $4,669,988 as of June 30, 2019.

The letter also stated that an auditor found "material weaknesses and a significant deficiency in the testing of internal controls over compliance for the Institution's major federal programs" in fiscal year 2019.

The Higher Learning Commission's letter did note, however, that the college was implementing an improvement plan, a process that satisfied accreditation criteria requiring colleges to engage "in systematic and integrated planning and improvement."

Mutakabbir said that in 2013, a historically Black college in Virginia, Saint Paul's College, closed after financial struggles and losing its accreditation. The Virginia college had been founded in 1888, according to an archived version of the school's website.

Arkansas Baptist College was founded in 1884.

"We have very strong HBCUs, and we have some that are very weak, and so this is just where we are, that we will continue to lose some schools, I believe," Mutakabbir said.