Community Briefs 2-24-22

Liberty reschedules water main work at White Hall

Liberty Utilities has rescheduled a project to replace a water main at White Hall until 9 a.m. Thursday, March 3, due to a chance of inclement weather. This will ensure that crews can complete the work safely, a spokesman said. The work had been planned for today.

Crews will replace a water main line from North Phillips Street to Sheridan Road, including portions of Highway west to Betty Street at White Hall. The work will last approximately two to five hours, according to a news release.

The work will result in low to no water pressure for the Briarwood Subdivision while work is being conducted. Once water pressure has been restored, Briarwood customers may notice some water discoloration caused by mineral deposits, which is normal. If they notice discoloration, the should let their water flow for a brief period of time until it becomes clear. Liberty will replace aged galvanized main pipeline with new and improved 4-inch PVC pipeline. This upgrade will increase system reliability, customer water pressure, and help reduce the risk for future system leaks, according to the release.

First Trinity to give away food March 2

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food in a drive-thru session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2.

Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all the food is gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release.

The monthly community-wide distribution is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873.

City, Waste Management set meeting

The city of Pine Bluff and Waste Management will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

All residents are invited to attend the town hall to share feedback, provide suggestions and ask questions, according to a news release.

Officials will provide updates concerning collection of residential trash, obtaining replacement or second trash carts, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, and many other topics.

