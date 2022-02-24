Consultants tell Little Rock School Board community wants superintendent who understands southern culture, district’s legacy

Consultants facilitating the Little Rock School Board's search for a new superintendent said Wednesday that the community wants an executive who is, in part, knowledgeable about Southern culture and the district's history.

Debra Hill, managing director of the BWP & Associates search firm of Libertyville, Ill., and her consulting team, presented to the board a nine-point, densely worded list of desired leadership qualities compiled by the team after interviewing focus groups and conducting an online community survey.

The Little Rock School Board in January hired BWP & Associates to aid in the board's search for a replacement for Superintendent Mike Poore.

Poore, 60, announced in December that he will retire at the end of this scho0l year after six years as the chief executive in the district of 21,720 students and 3,228 employees.

"The individual appointed should be: [A]n experienced leader who will be highly visible in the schools and the community, will be committed to the community and living in the district and is knowledgeable and understanding about southern culture and the rich history and legacy of LRSD," the list of qualifications began.

Some of the other desired qualifications called for a superintendent to be visionary, a good manager, data informed, knowledgeable about curriculum and instruction, a believer in accountability, a collaborator, politically savvy, honest, compassionate and courageous.

The consulting team developed the list of characteristics after receiving 1,808 responses to its survey -- including 41 in Spanish -- and met with some 26 focus groups of students, parents and employees, as well as representatives of faith, civic and government organizations.

The unfiltered comments and responses to questions about the district's strengths and challenges and the desired leadership characteristics are compiled in a 72-page "Community Engagement Audit and Leadership Profile" that accompanies the nine-point list. Those documents are available to the board and public, Hill said.

Hill said the audit and list of leadership qualities will be used in multiple ways through the remainder of the search process.

Candidates for the job will review the community audit to determine what the community is seeking, what the issues are and why they may want to consider the job based on their expertise and skills.

Hill said the leadership profile is used -- once it is approved by the School Board with any adjustments -- by the consultants.

"We utilize it when we are screening applicants," Hill told the board. "We will help you develop questions that will utilize it," she said, adding that the list also will be the basis for School Board members to score their interviews with finalists for the position.

The Little Rock board didn't vote on the leadership profile at its special meeting Wednesday but has added the issue to the agenda for tonight's regular monthly business meeting.

Board member Vicki Hatter said she had not had adequate time to review the documents that were provided to the board earlier Wednesday.

Board member Evelyn Callaway told the consultants that she liked their work.

Jeff Wood, another board member, questioned whether enough emphasis was placed in the list of desired qualifications on making gains in student achievement.

Board member Ali Noland said the list appeared to be all-inclusive and questioned whether any typically desired quality had been omitted

"Your community like all communities wants the best and the brightest," Sheila Harrison-Williams, one of the consultants and currently executive director of the Arizona School Boards Association, told the board.

Harrison-Williams and Hill said the consultants try to recommend to boards those candidates who meet at least 80% of the characteristics.

"We don't bring junk," Hill told the board, adding that while the board is seeking as many as five applicants to interview, the recommended slate will be less than that if others don't meet the standards.

The application deadline is March 5. The consulting team will present its recommended candidates at a March 16 School Board meeting, at which time the board members will decide who they want to interview.

The initial interview of each candidate will be done online but any follow-up interview should be done in person, Hill said. The initial interviews of candidates will be done the week of March 28, with possibly two candidates interviewed per night.

Today's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on LRSDTV.org or LRSDlive.com or Comcast Cable channel 4 or U-verse channel 99.

The consulting firm is charging the Little Rock district a fee of $40,000 plus expenses for a community survey, job advertising and consultant travel.

Hill is a retired superintendent of the West Northfield, Ill., School District, and told the board in January, "This is going to be a fantastic search," and that the BWP team "is ready to move you forward and blast you into the universe in terms of selecting an outstanding leader."

Besides Hill, the consulting team members are Harrison-Williams, Percy Mack, a former superintendent in Richmond School District One in South Carolina and before that superintendent in Dayton, Ohio; and Darrell Floyd, superintendent in Enid, Okla.