Council rejects pay resolution

A resolution to authorize a payment of $24,300 for additional hours worked but not authorized by the Pine Bluff City Council was voted down during Tuesday's council meeting held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Financial consultants William Moss and George Stepps were hired by the city of Pine Bluff in November to review, evaluate and advise Mayor Shirley Washington and the city council on the 2022 budget. The agreement was for 100 hours of work. An additional 100 hours were approved by the city council for a total of $15,000.

According to a resolution, the consultants invoiced the city for $24,300 for an additional 162 hours of work performed without prior authorization from the council.

"I can't support this resolution," said Council Member Joni Alexander. "Though I do feel like they are deserving, when you do business and put a contract in and everything is closed out, that's what we have to go with."

Alexander said she didn't want to set a precedent for other people to start coming to the council after contractual terms were agreed upon.

"They should have come prior to the job being done," said Alexander.

Council Member Bruce Lockett disagreed and said he supported the resolution and the work the two had done.

"They did a stellar job. They got us where we wanted as far as having a robust dialogue about the budget and many alternatives that we came up with allowing us to do everything we envisioned in terms of raises and different types of things," he said. " I support these guys."

Lockett said that, with the help the two men provided, the city was able to give everybody in city government cost-of-living raises.

Council Member Glen Brown Jr. said he agreed that Stepps and Moss did a great job but didn't agree with paying for hours that were never approved.

"Once those first 100 hours were crossed, work should have stopped and at that point, they should have come back to the council and ask for additional hours," said Brown. "We can't start coming up with a contract and then at the end of a contract add an additional cost."

Mayor Washington said Moss and Stepps asked her what happens if they needed more time to which she replied," I advise you to stop work."

She said she told them to come back to the council if they needed more time, but they continued to work instead, almost doubling what they had been paid for already.

"They had been paid for 200 hours then they put in an extra 162," said Washington.

Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who supported the resolution, said when the contract was first presented, the rate the two men asked for was $250 an hour but that through negotiations, the two dropped their price.

"I was moved by that because of their willingness to work with the city," said Whitfield. "They could have stayed where they were."

Besides Whitfield and Lockett's support, Council Members Steven Mays and Glen Brown Sr. supported the resolution resulting in a 4-4 split.

Mayor Washington voted against the resolution, thereby breaking the tie. The resolution failed, meaning Stepps and Moss will not get paid for the additional hours they worked.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to renew and sign a professional service agreement with Go Forward Pine Bluff regarding the operation of the city's business innovation hub was also a topic of discussion during the council meeting.

Whitfield said the legislation received by the council members lacked the amount of money that the city was allotting or what the money would be used for.

"When they first came three years ago, they did have that proposal," said Whitfield, who added that a committee evaluated the program and said it was not worth the investment. "Nothing about my feelings about this issue has changed."

The contract, between Washington and GFPB, stated a commitment to the community will include mentors, access to capital, lenders and loan preparation, entrepreneurship and economic development. It focuses on students ages 12-18, women and minorities, exposing and teaching them the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, creativity and problem-solving.

Whitfield said the work done by The Generator is similar to what others have offered for years, and he complained about the lack of financial support from the city for smaller organizations, saying the city is not getting enough for what it is spending.

Beginning with 2022, according to the contract, quarterly reports will be shared with the community.

The resolution passed 5 to 3, with Whitfield, Brown Sr. and Mays opposed.

The Pine Bluff Comprehensive Use Plan ordinance also was up for a first reading.

The 234-page plan to grow Pine Bluff was vetted by the council's Development and Planning Committee after collaborative efforts from the Pine Bluff Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.

Crafton Tull, an engineering firm from Little Rock, conducted public hearings and discussion forums to come up with the draft that is now up for adoption by the city.

The plan includes visions and goals, public safety, investing in public infrastructure, redevelopment, and strengthening communities and neighborhoods to name a few.

Clean-up initiatives also target 12 neighborhoods for intensified improvements.

The plan points out that the blocks around the Central Park area would be one of the most logical starting points. According to the plan, that area has a large number of police reports but it also has the assets to turn things around in a visible manner.

The ordinance will need to be read two more times before the council votes on it.

In other city business, the council approved a resolution allowing the Pine Bluff Police Department to accept grant funding for a variety of projects. The police department has been awarded a "MINI-STEP" grant from the State of Arkansas Highway Safety Program in the amount of $25,750; eCrash-eCite grant from the Arkansas Highway Safety Program in the amount of $147,780; Progressive Safe Neighborhood Program grant from the State of Arkansas in the amount of $89,032.36; and the JAG Grant.