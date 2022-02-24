Different stripes

Editor, The Commercial:

I watched Pine Bluff High School's very good basketball team recently and am impressed by the way the young men play, but I wonder why the traditional red and white uniform colors of the school have been changed to black with scant bits of red and white trim?

Everyone with any interest in the program knows, of course, that someone else is in charge now, taking the positions held long ago by idolized coaches, George Terry and Jerry MacFarland, and that new administrations may make necessary changes, but why change things that are good and cherished and have been ever since the school's beginnings?

For me and many, many others who have worn the stripes, the colors of the Pine Bluff High School Zebras will always be red and white. With stripes.

Jack Mayberry,

Sheridan