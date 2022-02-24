Durrett files for reelection for prosecutor; cites experience, challenges

Matt Durrett filed Wednesday in Little Rock for a third term as prosecuting attorney in the 4th Judicial District, Washington and Madison counties.

Durrett, 48, said he wants to use the experience and knowledge he has gained in 23 years working at the prosecutor's office, the last seven as the elected prosecutor, to help victims of crime and protect the public from those who would do harm.

"I'm looking forward to getting out and talking to people about why experience in this job is so important. We've got a lot of serious cases. We've got a lot of homicides," Durrett said. "We've got to do everything that we can to ensure that those who prey on other individuals are held accountable for that. The last seven years, we've been focusing on protecting victims, focusing on violent crime."

A native of West Memphis, Durrett received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After graduating law school in 1998, he was hired as a deputy prosecutor by then-Prosecuting Attorney Terry Jones. He was promoted to senior deputy prosecuting attorney in 2004, and then chief deputy in 2007. He ran unopposed for the position of prosecuting attorney in 2014.

Durrett said establishing the National Child Protection Task Force out of his office has been one of its biggest accomplishments. That group has grown into an international group of experts focusing on child traffickers and missing person cases, he said. They've been able to bring a lot of resources to bear not just in Washington and Madison counties, but across the country and other parts of the world, he said.

Durrett has an opponent in the nonpartisan race, Stephen Coger. The election is May 24. Prosecuting attorneys earn $171,122 per year and serve four-year terms.

Durrett said an on-going problem is jail overcrowding. He sits as co-chairman of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which has been looking at the issue.

"For the past two years, I've been working with the Sheriff's Office and the circuit judges trying to identify individuals who can be released safely, who don't pose a threat to our community and don't pose a threat of missing their court date," Durrett said. "We've put a lot of work into that and that's one of the focuses of the coordinating committee."

The county is considering a multimillion-dollar jail expansion.

"We need space in the jail for people who are a danger to society. That's the focus of our office," Durrett said. "We've got a track record of going after the violent criminals, and we've worked on establishing good relations with law enforcement."

Durrett said his staff is working to clear a backlog of cases caused by two years of the covid-19 pandemic. He said he has established a good working relationship with the Public Defender's Office and his staff is working to identify those individuals, in jail or out, whose cases can be sped up.

"We're working our way through it. Last year, we were able to dispose of more cases than we filed so we're making some headway," he said.

Durrett said the job is not just about getting cases resolved; the goal is that those resolutions be fair.

He added illicit drugs are also a growing concern in the area, from methamphetamine to fentanyl to heroin to prescription drugs. Durrett said he's supportive and committed to the area's drug court programs.

"Society is better served if you can put somebody in a drug court program and get them off drugs and get them to be a contributing member of society," he said. "We're trying to get them back on the right road, I think that's something that is very important."

Durrett currently serves as a member of the Arkansas Crime Information Center Supervisory Board. He is a member of both the Washington and Madison county multidisciplinary teams, which are groups of individuals from various agencies working together in response to child abuse and neglect cases. He represents the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association on the state's Multi-Disciplinary Team Oversight Committee.

Durrett serves on the City of Fayetteville's Joint Safety and Mental Health Task Force.