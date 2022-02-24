EDITORIAL: Cold War II?

None other than the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal has tried to make it official: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has started the Second Cold War. So the newspaper declares.

The first Cold War turned hot from time to too-frequent time. Such as in Korea, then Vietnam, then Afghanistan (part 1). And those were just the big ones. There were many, many proxy wars fought all over the globe. Sometimes proxy battles. Sometimes proxy assassinations. Sometimes proxy stick-a-finger-in-your-eye.

What is happening now in Ukraine is the world's business, whether the world wants it or not. Ukraine is a member of the United Nations. The UN was all but created to stop exactly this. Funny, but of all the stories we've read about the reaction to Russia's aggression, we've heard not much from the UN.

If this is indeed the beginning of a new Cold War, we can still have this hope:

That it stays cold.