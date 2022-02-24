Event to give nod to Black notable

R.J. Hampton, a former Pine Bluff businessman and first Black person to run for Arkansas governor, will be honored at the seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month. The virtual event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Author Jason Irby will recognize Hampton and five other Arkansans with the 2022 Legend Among Us award. Covid protocols will no longer allow the event to be held in person, Irby said in a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Viewers can see the celebration on Irby Vision, his YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBk7tI6bMymPRgkzeQHd2Ow?app=desktop.

Reginald Jeffery ("R.J.") Hampton is a native of Newport.

An entrepreneur, Hampton was also a product of 12 colleges and universities. In 1970, Hampton resigned as president of Shorter College to run for governor. He was the first Black in America to run for this position, according to Bill Simmons, who, at the time, was bureau chief of The Associated Press.

"He began in real estate when he purchased his first home at the age of 14 from selling pecans, rags, working in the cotton fields, selling bottles for a penny, iron for a penny a pound, cutting spinach, selling worms, picking strawberries, selling newspapers and doing whatever he could do to make a penny," according to the news release.

Hampton began his education at Newport Elementary School and Newport High School. Although he didn't graduate from high school, he served at area institutions of higher education, including Shorter College, Philander Smith College, Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Jackson Theological Seminary, Gammon Theological Seminary of Atlanta, Ga., the University of Miami School of Business and The American University of Washington, D.C., according to the release.

"In 1980, Hampton was granted a Rockefeller Foundation Grant to study for his master's in business administration. He was ordained a deacon in the AME Church at the age of 20. One year later, he was ordained an elder, the highest order of Methodism, and was the youngest presiding elder in the AME Church and was the only presiding elder who served over two annual conferences in the AME Church that took place at the same time in the United States.

"An entrepreneur, Hampton started businesses in various cities throughout Arkansas including Camden, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Newport, DuValls Bluff, North Little Rock and Remmel. In 1967, he established a weekly and bi-weekly newspaper in Pine Bluff called Arkansas Mirror, which covered the entire state of Arkansas. One year later, he opened Hampton's Publishing Co., a printing company that was also based in Pine Bluff," according to the release.

The businessman also established adult educational schools at AM&N, Fordyce and Carthage.

"He was also a consultant for United Dollars Stores, covering eight states and 300 stores. He operated his own Dollar Stores in Fordyce, Camden, Little Rock and Texarkana. Most notable is the fact that he organized several Black men and women who opened, owned and operated the first Dollar Stores in Marianna. Among them were some of the most prominent people in the state including Judge Ollie Neal, Dr. Roosevelt Brown, Dean Goldsby, Hurley M. Jones and Pat Mann," according to the release.

He established a cosmetic business in Camden and Texarkana and launched an advertising and consultant company that was retained by major companies in South Arkansas including Budweiser and Coca Cola, according to the release.

"In 1968, Hampton was elected as president of Shorter College. He served twice in this position and led the college to full accreditation by the North Central Association for the Accreditation of Colleges and Universities in 1980.

"Hampton's philosophy has always been: 'People of color should be actively involved in all phases of government. In a democratic society, the economic, the social day to day affairs of all people are tied into the practical political processes which govern all our lives...Civil Rights, Civil Privileges, Civil Responsibilities, they are all in the end a matter of practical politics,'" according to the release.

"A humanitarian, Hampton has helped the homeless, fed the hungry, donated a home and land. He has sought to brighten the lives of those less fortunate," according to the release.

Hampton is married to Regina Stewart Hampton. The couple have three adult children: Timothy Hampton, Dr. Jeffrey B. Hampton and Regina LeNora Hampton, according to the release.

For details on the Black History celebration, visit Jasonirby.wordpress.com or email jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.