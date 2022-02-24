FDA authorizes specially-designated condom

For the first time, U.S. regulators have officially authorized a condom to be used for anal sex.

The decision, announced by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, has long been sought by sexual health experts, who said it could encourage more people who engage that type of sex to use condoms to protect themselves against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

The risk of sexually transmitted diseases is "significantly higher" during anal sex than vaginal sex, an FDA official said Wednesday. But until now, there has not been enough data to show that condoms are safe and effective during nonvaginal sex.

"The FDA's authorization of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse," said Courtney Lias, director of the FDA office that issued the approval.

The decision applies to a condom manufactured by Global Protection Corp. called the One male condom. Last year, the company asked the FDA to allow it to add anal sex to the intended use of the condom on the product label, based on a study showing the failure rate, defined as slippage or breakage, to be less than 1% during nonvaginal sex.

The FDA said in the statement that other condom companies would now be able to apply for similar approval by submitting claims that their condoms demonstrated "substantial equivalence" to the evidence shown for One condoms.

"I don't think this is viewed as something that should be restricted, but rather something that opens the door for other companies to rigorously assess their condoms," said Aaron Siegler, a public health researcher at Emory University.

Davin Wedel, president and founder of Global Protection Corp., said, "I think most people would be surprised to know that condoms are not approved for anal sex. With this new designation from the FDA, consumers will have important information about the safety and effectiveness of [such] condoms."