Feeling like the '90s as Kentucky comes to town

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones, Bob Holt and Andrew Joseph discuss the Razorbacks' two latest wins over Tennessee and Florida.

We also look ahead to this weekend's showdown against Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.



