Police beat: Firearm and drugs found after pursuit;Felon arrested after search for runaway

Firearm and drugs found after pursuit

Arkansas State Police arrested a man around noon Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit that passed through school zones at high speeds and down one-way streets in the wrong direction, according to an arrest report.

Trooper Kyle Robinson tried to pull over Richard Banks, 23, of Little Rock, but Banks fled, speeding through school zones and against traffic on one-way streets before ditching his vehicle and running. Banks was eventually arrested.

A search of Banks' vehicle turned up a gun and drugs, suspected to be marijuana and oxycodone pills, according to the report.

Banks is charged with five felonies, including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by a certain person, fleeing and two drug possession charges.

Felon arrested after search for runaway

A search for a runaway youth Tuesday afternoon led Jacksonville Police to arrest a woman who was on probation and had a stolen pistol, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived at a Lenora Street residence looking for the youth and tried to speak with Qiana Baines, 33, of Jacksonville, who records showed was on probation.

An officer spoke with Baines through the door, but she refused to open it, leading to officers knocking on the door for about 45 minutes.

Baines eventually opened the door, and officers searched the house, finding a .45-caliber Ruger pistol in the attic that had been reported stolen in Little Rock. They also located the runaway youth hiding in a box in a bedroom of the home.

Baines is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. She is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanors -- contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing governmental operations.