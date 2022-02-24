Freezing rain or sleet, it all adds up to icy roads for Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Hazardous road conditions were the norm across the area Thursday, but relief is on the way.

Benton and Washington counties and the River Valley were hit by a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and show that started Wednesday morning.

Road crews were working through the mess Thursday morning.

Jay Frasier, Benton County administrator of public services, said by noon Thursday the county's asphalt roads were improving. He described them as slick, but passable.

"We haven't been able to get to our secondary dirt roads yet," he said. "We have all 18 of our graders out. We have several guys out by Beaver Lake. The east side got hit worse and those roads are still pretty icy."

Washington County road crews were out with trucks spreading gravel, other trucks were equipped with snow plows and road graders were also being used to clear away ice on county roads.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said county roads remained slick at mid-day.

Steve Harrison, assistance chief with Central Emergency Medical Services, said that while Interstate-49 was mostly clear in the Fayetteville-Springdale area, other highways, county roads and city streets were still hazardous.

Harrison said there seemed to be less traffic on the roads Thursday morning, compared to Wednesday, and the ambulance service had responded to fewer calls. He said he was not aware of any serious accidents.

"It's mostly been people sliding off into ditches or sliding into other cars," he said.

Crews at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill worked overnight to keep the runway open and operating. It is a mixed bag on whether flights are canceled so those traveling need to check with their airline regarding flights. The roads leading to the airport were in varying conditions with some snow and ice Thursday morning.

An front of primarily freezing rain pushed through the area Thursday morning. Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said that outburst also had some snow, pea-sized hail and sleet mixed in.

The front was supposed to be out of Benton County by 2 p.m. Thursday and a little later for areas to the south, Snyder said.

Bentonville had received 2 1/2 inches of mostly sleet through Thursday morning followed by Fayetteville and Fort Smith with 2 inches of mainly sleet, Snyder said. Greenwood had 1 1/4 inches of sleet and Eureka Springs was at about 1.2 inches of reported sleet, he said.

Sleet occurs when snowflakes only partially melt when they fall through a shallow layer of warm air. These slushy drops refreeze as they next fall through a deep layer of freezing air above the surface and eventually reach the ground as frozen rain drops that bounce on impact, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain occurs when snowflakes descend into a warmer layer of air and melt completely. When these liquid water drops fall through another thin layer of freezing air just above the surface, they don't have enough time to refreeze before reaching the ground. Because they are "supercooled," they instantly refreeze upon contact with anything that is at or below freezing, creating a glaze of ice on the ground, trees, power lines, or other objects, according to the weather service.

The sun should be out Friday with a high near 35 in Northwest Arkansas. Wind chill values will be between -3 and 7. Saturday calls for more sun with a high 0f 42, according to the weather service.

In the River Valley, it will be sunny with a high near 42 Friday. Saturday calls for partly sunny with a high of 45, according to the weather service.

"There should be some melting take place," Snyder said of Friday. "We should start to thaw out."