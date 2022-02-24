From daffodils to tulips, flower festivals kick off spring in Arkansas

Blooms abound in Arkansas starting in late February and early March, and there are multiple events planned to show off the best of what spring in the Natural State has to offer.

Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival

March 5-13 at 22300 Arkansas 113, Bigelow.

This event, put on by Wye Mountain United Methodist Church, will offer flower picking, vendors and live music.

https://www.facebook.com/wyemountainchurch

Garvan Woodland Gardens Daffodil Days & Tulip Extravaganza

Now through April at 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs.

To mark the transition to spring, thousands of blooms are on display at Garvan Woodland Gardens.

Kristin Mangham, marketing director for the gardens, said daffodils are likely to peak the last week of February or the first week of March, while tulips likely won’t peak until several weeks later.

https://www.facebook.com/garvangardens/

Jonquil Festival at Historic Washington State Park

March 18-19 at 103 Franklin Street, Washington.

This festival offers historic tours, entertainers and vendors for visitors to enjoy as they admire thousands of jonquil blooms.

https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/jonquil-festival

Moss Mountain Farm tours

Multiple dates from March 4 through June at 23700 Ross Hollow Road, Roland,

Arkansas’ garden and lifestyle expert P. Allen Smith invites visitors to tour his home and gardens at Moss Mountain Farm in the spring, when thousands of daffodils and other flowers bloom.

Guests can tour and have lunch at the farm. The experience costs $99 and can be booked online.

https://pallensmith.com/tours/

Camden Daffodil Festival

First United Methodist Church, 121 Harrison Avenue SW, Camden.

Danny Harrell, who works for the Ouachita County Historical Society, said organizers are planning the Camden Daffodil Festival, but it will be smaller than normal because of the pandemic.

Typically, organizers spend six months getting ready, he said, but with the uncertainty around coronavirus, the event is being planned on a much shorter timeline. No official date has yet been set.

https://www.facebook.com/CamdenDaffodilFestival