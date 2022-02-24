Future of Floyd case ex-officers up to jury

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A jury that appears to be all-white wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide.

Jurors deliberated all day Wednesday without reaching a verdict and were expected to resume their efforts on Thursday.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that the three officers "chose to do nothing" as Chauvin squeezed the life out of the 46-year-old Black man. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd's rights.

Lane is white, Kueng is Black and Thao is Hmong American.

The jury that deliberated the state murder case against Chauvin was half white and half nonwhite, according to demographic information provided by the Hennepin County court.

The federal jury pool was selected from throughout the state, which includes areas much more conservative and less diverse than the Minneapolis area from which the jury for Chauvin's trial was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Alan Tuerkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant, said potential jurors with obvious extreme views about the case likely were weeded out during jury selection. But the geographic makeup of the final 12 could matter.

"The more suburban, the more rural, the less-populated place, the more deferential attitude there is to police," said Tuerkheimer.

Prosecutors sought to show during the monthlong trial that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd's condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department's training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help rookies Kueng and Lane after they responded to a call that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao watched bystanders and traffic as the other officers held down Floyd. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held his legs. All three officers, who are out on bail, testified in their own defense.

Thao's attorney said his client thought the officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd -- holding him until paramedics arrived. Kueng's attorney said police weren't adequately trained on the duty to intervene. And Lane's attorney said his client suggested rolling Floyd onto his side so he could breathe, but was rebuffed twice by Chauvin.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson went through the charges Wednesday. He also reminded jurors that they need to consider the evidence against each man separately and return a separate verdict for each count.

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Glass of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, second from right, gather information as they take George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police Officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)



FILE -In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to remove George Floyd from a vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. A paramedic who treated George Floyd on the day he was killed testified Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers that he wasn't told Floyd wasn't breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)



FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)



FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The two and another former Minneapolis officers are on trial in February 2022, on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death. All three are expected to testify. Kueng took the stand Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 in the trial. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)



FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

