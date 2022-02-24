Get to know: Arkansas DE commit Quincy Rhodes

North Little Rock junior defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. became Arkansas’ ninth commitment for the 2023 class on Feb. 15.
Rhodes, 6-6, 244 pounds, also had offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State before picking the Razorbacks. He has added Kansas State and Tulane to his offer list since his pledge.
Rhodes also was receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU, Florida State, California and Central Arkansas.
Nickname: QJ or 5-star
Favorite thing about playing defensive end: Being fast
Coach Sam Pittman is: Funny
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Drawing
I'm happiest when I: Go fishing
My mom is always on me to do: Good in life
Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV: Animal Planet
How would you spend a million dollars: Invest and give back
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Read minds
My two pet peeves are: Being two-faced and fake loyalty
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Juice WRLD
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby’s, because you can never go wrong.
I will never ever eat: Chitterlings
Favorite junk food: Fried chicken
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Gummy worms
My dream date is: My girlfriend
I’m terrified of: Scary movies
Hobbies: Fishing
The one thing I could not live without is: Music
Role model and why: My dad, because he’s the definition of a man
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, funny, caring
People would be surprised that I: Can draw