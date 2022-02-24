Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Arkansas DE commit Quincy Rhodes

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:57 p.m.
Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

North Little Rock junior defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. became Arkansas’ ninth commitment for the 2023 class on Feb. 15. 

Rhodes, 6-6, 244 pounds, also had offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State before picking the Razorbacks. He has added Kansas State and Tulane to his offer list since his pledge. 

Rhodes also was receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU, Florida State, California and Central Arkansas.

Nickname: QJ or 5-star 

Favorite thing about playing defensive end: Being fast

Coach Sam Pittman is: Funny 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Drawing 

I'm happiest when I: Go fishing 

My mom is always on me to do: Good in life 

Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV: Animal Planet 

How would you spend a million dollars: Invest and give back 

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Read minds 

My two pet peeves are: Being two-faced and fake loyalty 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Juice WRLD

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby’s, because you can never go wrong.

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings  

Favorite junk food: Fried chicken 

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Gummy worms 

My dream date is: My girlfriend 

I’m terrified of: Scary movies 

Hobbies: Fishing 

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Role model and why: My dad, because he’s the definition of a man 

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, funny, caring 

People would be surprised that I: Can draw

