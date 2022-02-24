Get to know: Arkansas DE commit Quincy Rhodes

North Little Rock junior defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. became Arkansas’ ninth commitment for the 2023 class on Feb. 15.

Rhodes, 6-6, 244 pounds, also had offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State before picking the Razorbacks. He has added Kansas State and Tulane to his offer list since his pledge.

Rhodes also was receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU, Florida State, California and Central Arkansas.

Nickname: QJ or 5-star

Favorite thing about playing defensive end: Being fast

Coach Sam Pittman is: Funny

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Drawing

I'm happiest when I: Go fishing

My mom is always on me to do: Good in life

Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV: Animal Planet

How would you spend a million dollars: Invest and give back

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Read minds

My two pet peeves are: Being two-faced and fake loyalty

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Juice WRLD

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby’s, because you can never go wrong.

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings

Favorite junk food: Fried chicken

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Gummy worms

My dream date is: My girlfriend

I’m terrified of: Scary movies

Hobbies: Fishing

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Role model and why: My dad, because he’s the definition of a man

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, funny, caring

People would be surprised that I: Can draw