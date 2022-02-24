



Happy birthday (Feb. 24): That great universal force called attraction is working for you. Somewhere between tiny electrons flying around the nucleus of atoms and the grand galactic swirl is you, following the attractions you find meaningful. Your love will be well-placed and reciprocated.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Understanding the experience of others is more important than who is right or wrong. If you want to lower the levels of confrontation, use "I" statements instead of "you."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When the lightbulb goes out, you change the lightbulb; you don't get a new house. Narrow your focus to the problem area, then zero in on the problem spot and finally the problem source, which will be quite small and fixable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No relationship is perfect. Conflict is a fact of life. What matters is the desire to live in harmony. Some things won't be solved, but the intent to solve them counts for a lot.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Those who do wrong will self-punish, while those who do right will self-reward. In light of this, there is no need to condemn or elevate anyone, so avoid the pressures (or pleasures, as the case may be) of judgment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ever the entertainer, you don't have to worry about being perceived as boring — it's just not an option. Behaving in such a way that others will find humorous or fascinating is part of your subconscious plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Things have changed. You're no longer sure what you want. The big picture seems overwhelming, but you can put your finger on the following question: In the coming six weeks, how do you think you can best serve your people?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Maybe you'll call out the untruth when you hear it; you always hear it. Then again, people need their defenses. A lie can seem very small next to your big, gracious heart. And so, you let it slide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A long time ago you made a commitment. Do you remember why you made that choice? That answer will be the light that guides you. If it's hard to answer this question, maybe it's time to reevaluate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The goal seems achievable, yet you haven't. It's not for lack of desire, and you've certainly put in work, but something is just off. Either change the goal or change the plan. An outsider's perspective will help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is logical to believe that if you do the right thing, then the next right thing and the next, you will eventually achieve success. This only works if your "right things" are aligned in a row toward the target.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Bad habits die hard but die they will for those who keep trying things until something works. Ideally, you'll believe in yourself, but if you don't, that's OK too. Just act "as if" for a while and one day it will be true.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When a friend needs a listening ear, you'll resist the urge to tell your own story (especially an exciting, glamorous version that few can relate to) and give your full attention.

MERCURY'S UNIQUE CALL

Mercury and Uranus call on our stores of compassion. Unlike good eyesight or plenty of hair, compassion isn’t usually the sort of gift a person is born with. More often it is earned through suffering, enduring injustice or crushing disappointment. These are the experiences that equip hearts to see one another through the dark tunnels of hardship.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My sister is super mad at me. What happened was that her boyfriend proposed to her last month, and she said yes, but she complained about the ring he used to propose. When she told me about it, she was worried that he would think she was shallow and superficial. I told her that she is shallow and superficial and that she shouldn’t have been such a brat and spoiled the moment for him. Now she’s mad at me. I’m married too and my husband didn’t even have a ring when he proposed. And he barely even proposed, really. But we’ve been together for 15 years and I can’t see what difference getting a good ring would have made. Anyway, now my sister and her fiance have found the right ring, and everything is going well for them as they get ready for the wedding; meanwhile, she won’t even talk to me. What’s a Virgo to do?”

A: You can’t help that you’re down-to-earth, just like your sister can’t help that she’s not. You thought your sister shouldn’t have been so blunt and inconsiderate with her husband and you let her know in a similarly blunt and inconsiderate way. Ask for forgiveness and try to be happy for her.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Sometimes he’s called “Pretty Boy” and sometimes he’s called “Money,” but the thing that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is most often called is a champion of boxing with multiple world titles in his undefeated career. Mayweather is a Pisces old soul who comes from a long line of fighters. Known for his lightning reflexes and comedic commentary, three fire sign influences add heat to a well-balanced natal chart.



