In report, FDA lists details of site’s rats

Rodent droppings near fluoride mouthwash. Foul stenches and rat carcasses. Gnawed packages and food stained with urine.

Those were some of the findings outlined in a newly released federal inspection report on a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis where more than 1,000 dead rodents were found after the facility was fumigated last month.

The report's release Tuesday comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted the public to the rodent infestation and warned that categories of agency-regulated products could be unsafe.

In response, Family Dollar announced a wide-ranging recall touching more than 400 stores across six states, including Arkansas and Tennessee.

Rodent contamination could cause salmonella and infectious diseases, the FDA said last week as it recommended that consumers throw out all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements purchased from the affected Family Dollar stores. The agency alert covered certain products bought from the stores since January of 2021.

Family Dollar temporarily closed more than 400 stores, but they are working to reopen the locations "as soon as possible," Kayleigh Campbell, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement Wednesday,

It was unclear Wednesday if any of the stores had reopened.

Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc.

The West Memphis distribution center at 1800 Family Dollar Parkway in West Memphis opened in the mid-1990s with about 850,000 square feet, according to the company's website.

Campbell said the company is cooperating with all regulatory agencies.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers," she said in a statement.

The FDA did not indicate whether the company will face further investigation.

The affected stores are in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Locations in Arkansas included stores in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.

Family Dollar knew about the presence of rodents in the facility since at least January 2020 and captured more than 2,300 rodents between late March and mid-September of last year, according to the FDA report.

Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs at the FDA, said in a statement that conditions at the facility "appear to be violations of federal law."

The FDA inspection report outlined new details about the rodent infestation at the West Memphis distribution center.

Inspectors with the FDA found the facility littered with feces and dead rodents, according to the report. Inspectors came across live rodents, rodent droppings and dead rodents in "various states of decay."

Foul odors -- indicative of a decaying animal carcass -- came from several places within the distribution center, according to the report.

Investigators reported finding rats climbing up scaffolding. And, in another example, they reported a foul stench in a pallet of clothing and apparel. Directly near that pallet was a separate pallet that had rodent droppings on case boxes, according to the report.

Investigators also discovered rodent droppings on a pallet of flour and reported that two mice exited from product bags that had been gnawed open, according to the inspection report.

"Your firm failed to implement appropriate and timely corrective action to ensure that product that may be injurious to health due to potential contamination by rodent urine and excreta and/or had been chewed or gnawed by rodents, or may have been subjected to filth conditions such as dirt and debris, was not distributed to your stores," the report concluded.

Plus, there's no system at Family Dollar for tracking store reports of potentially contaminated products received by the distribution facility, investigators concluded.

During a fire drill at the distribution facility in October 2021, dozens of rats were seen running around because of the loud alarm noise, according to a general manager

That same month the company abandoned a break room and a control center room because of the foul stench of rodents in the facility, according to the report. The FDA report said there was a "putrid odor" permeating from the control center.

The agency started investigating the distribution center last month after a consumer complaint. About 1,110 rodent carcasses were removed from the facility after a fumigation last month, according to the report.

Alan Schwartz, an FDA regulatory consultant and former FDA investigator, said he's not sure how Family Dollar let the situation get away from it.

Warehouses can have issues with rodents, but the situation at the Arkansas distribution facility shows complete negligence on the part of management, he said.

"It was worse than pretty bad. It was horrendous," Schwartz said.

News of the rodent infestation is making waves in the area.

Lorraine Mohammed, a member of the West Memphis City Council, said she was shocked to hear the news about the facility and wondered why the rodent infestation had not been caught earlier.

Various stores reported receiving products from the distribution center that were gnawed on or had rodent feces, according to the inspection report, citing emails provided by the company. There was a report of a "live large rat" found in a box received by one store and a report of a large rat jumping out of a pallet from the distribution center, according to the document.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford said in a statement that he's glad the FDA took action to make sure people are provided safe products. But he described the situation as "another wakeup call about the ongoing obstacle of food insecurity in rural areas."

"The closing of these stores means that many folks living in food deserts will no longer be able to obtain every day food items for themselves and their families in a cost effective manner," the Republican congressman said in the statement.