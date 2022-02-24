• Bethany K. Farber filed a federal lawsuit against the police and the city of Los Angeles alleging that she was wrongfully arrested at the airport while waiting for a flight to Mexico and jailed for 13 days on a warrant out of Texas for a woman who shares her name.

• Tyree Bell, a Black man who was arrested when he was 15 and held for three weeks for a crime he didn't commit, reached a settlement along with his family for $900,000 and an apology from the Police Department of Kansas City, Mo.

• Joey Hensley, a Republican state senator in Tennessee, voted against a bill advocated by the governor to make Juneteenth a state holiday, saying he'd asked more than 100 people in his district and just two knew what Juneteenth meant.

• Beth Brotherton, communications director of Greenville, S.C., conceded it was in poor taste as the city apologized for a social media post promoting Black History Month that focused on the white mayor's experience as a high schooler during desegregation.

• Wendell Watts was recognized for dedicating himself "to preventing and controlling crime and preserving the quality of life ... through firm, fair and impartial law enforcement strategies" as he was named the first police chief of Gluckstadt, Miss., which was incorporated in June.

• Dale Berry, mayor of Magee, Miss., said a new interim police chief is on the way after the city lost its chief and five other officers amid complaints about a rise in crime and the department's efforts to fight it.

• Steve West, who met opposition from his children in two campaigns for the Missouri House, had the filing fee for a new candidacy rejected by the state Republican Party because his "past statements [on race, sexuality and religion] are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of our platform."

• Chrysostomos II, the archbishop of Cyprus, has accepted through a representative an 18th-century icon from the son of a British officer who spirited it out of the war-wracked country in 1974, telling the cleric that he wanted to reunite it with those "who really appreciate what it stands for."