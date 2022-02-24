James Hales: One man’s memories: ‘Rogers has always been a beautiful town’

At the Feb. 17, 2011, meeting of the Rogers History Club, I introduced Jack Garner as speaker. Jack had a long and distinguished career in Rogers, beginning in the grocery business with many years in the building trade as a developer and successful business leader in the lumber and hardware business. At the time, he owned Garner Building Supply in Rogers. Here are excerpts from his fascinating story of early Rogers:

The story of the Garners and Rogers started in 1933, when I was in the fifth grade at Eureka Springs. One night, Andy Wyatt and Joe Head came to our house to try to sell my dad a grocery store in Rogers. Andy was a friend of my dad's who owned a feed store adjacent to the grocery, and I guess he thought that Dad was a sucker and rube enough to buy a grocery store. Dad was a barber and that made him a logical man to run a grocery store (laughter). Dad bought the store stock, and after a year, we paid off the fixtures and owned the store, and that is how we happened to be here.

Rogers has always been a beautiful town, and in the mid-1920s, the city fathers widened and paved the streets with brick and put in concrete sidewalks. Rogers had 2,500 people and 29 grocery stores. Some were shirt-tail operations, just maybe a little bread, milk, candy bars, pop and snacks, but some were good sized stores. Homer Fleeman had the first supermarket, Foodtown. However, from 1930 to 1933, Rogers was completely transformed. The apple trees had begun to die, for this was the first of a seven-year drought. The air was so dusty and dirty that people had to wear some kind of covering for their faces in order to breath. The town had gone from the proverbial Garden of Eden to the pits.

People had to do something, so they started to raise chickens. People who had room would take a bedroom and put three or four hundred baby chickens in it. It was not uncommon for them to make a dollar a bird. It took 12 to 14 weeks to raise a chicken to 3-3½ pounds. Today it takes 38 days. It was almost solid apple orchards from Arkansas 94 to Gravette, and the trees were dying out. Virtually every apple was either shriveled or had worms, and the area changed from the apple capital of the world to the vinegar capital. The vinegar people didn't care if the apples had worms (much laughter) for they were going to make vinegar out of them anyway. One of the first things we had in our store was a big silver vinegar barrel with 40 grain vinegar. It was called Elko of the Ozarks -- pure vinegar. What you get now is watered down, but the barrel had a spigot on the side, and people would bring their containers and draw some out for their pickles and canning.

The next year, I started the sixth grade in the old Rogers Academy building. Mrs. Curry was my teacher. She was Dr. Curry's wife and also the principal of the academy. That was the last year the academy had a school there.

About 1933, they started work on Lake Atalanta. I remember they dug a big hole all the way down to bedrock for the dam. The name Atalanta was the name of Col. Gregory's wife. Gregory owned the vinegar plant.

There were some good businessmen here, and some failed during the Depression. The better places to work included the bakery (Harris Bakery), Rogers Wholesale Grocery, Benton County Nursery and J.O. Rand Wholesale Grocery. W.G. Barron came and opened his handle factory with a dozen or so employees. The telephone company employed quite a few ladies as telephone operators. There was a silica plant, and of course, the vinegar plant that probably had more employees in season than anybody. A.D. Callison had two funeral homes -- one in Rogers and one in Bentonville -- and then he went into the insurance business and employed more people. Callison built a building at the southwest corner of Walnut and Fourth streets and rented it to Cactus Clark for his Horseshoe Grill Restaurant. He soon moved the restaurant to North Third Street. As long as Cactus had Mertle Bell Locklin, Jean Pinkley and Hattie Ferrenburg as waitresses, he made it fine; they were the best.

Paul Belks, who lived a couple of doors from me, was a good friend. Paul had the first bicycle on the block and always had spending money. We would sit in the Horseshoe Grill usually on Friday night after a ball game because Cactus' wife, Lavonne, made beautiful, delicious pies. At midnight, if there was any pie left, it was half price (laughter).

Other good employers was Progressive Life Insurance, the Rogers Daily News and a number of other good jobs even though it was Depression times.

Rogers consolidated the schools about 1934. There were a lot of eighth grade schools, called wing schools, at Avoca, Garfield, War Eagle, Prairie Creek, Lowell and many more. If they wanted to finish their education at Rogers High School, they didn't have to pay any tuition. If a student played sports, then it was up to him to get home after practice. Many boys played sports and would walk home all the way to Lowell or Avoca, or wherever they lived.

Pierce Jefferson had two 1.5 ton trucks, and he built some sideboards on the trucks and put a tarpaulin over the back, and that was the first two school buses. There was a bench down one side for the boys and a bench down the other side for the girls. One young lady was always getting on the boys' side and getting into trouble. The driver would stop the bus and put her off to walk home. This was common practice -- any student who caused trouble was put off the bus.

Discipline in high school was an amazing thing. Mr. Kirksey was a master of human nature and a wonderful superintendent. There were a half dozen boys who were sent to the office every day. He finally stopped asking what they were sent to the office for; he would just give them a couple of licks with the paddle and send them back to class. He could raise a blister on your keester if he wanted to.

Just up the street from our store was Apple Blossom Court with 10 cabins fully furnished and a six-room house. It covered about a half block and was owned by a Mr. Campbell. He sold the whole thing for $1,800 to Joe Head, and Patsy Head Simmons has an office complex on it today. I don't know what it is worth, but it is a valuable piece of property.

There were three doctors in town, Dr. Curry, Dr. Hodges and Dr. McNeil. All of them had supplemental sources of income: Dr. McNeil had a pharmacy, Dr. Hodges had income property, and Dr. Curry's wife was a schoolteacher. My dad always said that a man needs something to prop his business up with -- a second vocation.

We had a volunteer fire department with Bill Keltner as chief -- a one-man fire department with the rest volunteers. I remember Red Reddick and Ruby Atchison were two of the volunteers. I didn't know the others.

We had a two man police force -- Walter Dean was the chief and the day policeman, and Pat Reddick was the night policeman. It had one old police car -- a Model A Ford -- and it had many miles on it. The chief was a big man, and the shocks and springs had given away on the worn out car and it always leaned to one side. Everybody could tell it was the police car, but it didn't matter about arrests -- they never caught anybody anyway.

There were many men who influenced Rogers, and most of them were what you would call "characters." One of those men was Otis Finn. He and Red Reddick had a meat market on South First Street. To support their income, they had a slaughter pen. For $1.50, they would slaughter your beef and package it for you. They would keep the hide as part of the payment. They would do all of that for $1.50. That was how hard people worked back then.

Another character was Doc Ledbetter. He had played two years of professional ball with the Chicago Bears, and in 1936 he was the Rogers football coach. That year, his team went undefeated and almost unscored upon, and they were the state champions. Doc was a driver; you either played with all of the gusto that you had, or you got out. Some of the players were Aubrey Long, Loyd Garner, Buddy Green, Ray Harris, James Wood, Pete Graham, Snowball Skaggs, Andy "Junior" Mitchell Jr., C.H. Hudspeth and Marvin Smith. Andy Mitchell and Marvin Smith were the speed merchants. Ray Harris was a tackle, but when they got near the goal line, they would give the ball to Ray, and he would run over whoever was in front of him and score, Garner concluded.

Jack Garner was a veritable encyclopedia of Rogers' history and told many other stories left out of this column due to lack of space. His presentation was thoroughly enjoyed by all.