Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Soggy lessons proves sometimes best isn’t good enough

Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.

-- Attributed to Roger Miller, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and a host of others. My money's on Miller.

In primary school, I was an uber-responsible, adult-like little kid who inevitably became the teacher's pet in most settings. In high school, I was a blend of pet and pest -- a highly competent kid with an outspoken demeanor, quick wit and increasing distrust of authority figures. So I suppose that leaves middle school as my transition ground from being housebroken to becoming feral. On any given day, it was hard to guess which would dominate.

On an early spring day in eighth grade, my beloved English teacher, Mrs. Glastetter, asked me to run an errand for her. It was cool outside and had been raining all morning.

"Take a jacket, please. And an umbrella," she said.

Well, duh, I thought. Adults. Always admonishing us about things we already know.

I was to deliver an envelope of papers to a teacher in the adjacent building. Tucking the envelope in my jacket, I grabbed the umbrella and headed down the empty hallway and staircase to the gravel lot between the buildings.

It was barely misting outside, but still, I opened the umbrella and walked around the mud puddles to the blond brick building next door. I delivered the papers, and walked back to my building. It was no longer raining, so I neatly folded the umbrella, fastened its loop, and reached for the rusted metal door handle. I heard a tiny creak, and looked up.

A waterfall of cold water bathed me as the gutter above my head gave way, soaking my hair and every stitch on me.

My shoes squished as I slogged down the hall and entered the classroom. My teacher and classmates stared at me, astonished, probably going through all the scenarios that ended with me looking like a drowned rat. I stood there dripping. Moldy leaves and twigs clung to my hair. I handed Mrs. Glastetter a neatly folded umbrella.

That image of me holds a lesson which continues to grow over time -- a lesson I apparently need to learn repeatedly. Sometimes, you can do your best, and it will not show. You can follow directions, be conscientious, do what's "right," and by all outward accounts, it will seem you have failed.

Could I have done more? Sure. I could have walked faster, gotten there sooner, and the gutter would have caved seconds after I'd gone through the doorway. I could have been less fastidious, dallied and watched the spectacle from afar. I could have not accepted the assignment, told Teach I didn't feel like it. There's always another scenario that if only I done THIS then THAT wouldn't have happened, and THAT would be better than THIS.

Would it?

My teenage self was taught not to disappoint, that we have to be either great or we're nothing. But age grants latitude, allowing us to throw our heads back and linger in the waterfall moments, if we let ourselves. I'm as certain of that as a frog's butt is watertight.