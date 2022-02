List of candidate filings

This is a list of candidates who filed Tuesday and Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Filing continues today, and this list will be updated at: https://www.arkansasonline.com/22filinglist.

Some judicial candidates who filed earlier by petition are not included on this list but will be published later.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent, (I); Write-in, (W). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan. Names are shown as filed.

Filing began Tuesday and runs through March 1. The partisan primaries are May 24, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 8.

U.S. SENATE

Jake Bequette (R), U.S. Senate

Natalie James (D), U.S. Senate

Heath Loftis (R), U.S. Senate

Jack E Foster (D), U.S. Senate

U.S. HOUSE

Congressman French Hill (R), U.S. House 2

Quintessa Hathaway (D), U.S. House District 2

Neil Robinson Kumar (R), U.S. House 3

Lauren Mallett-Hays (D), U.S. House 3

Congressman Steve Womack (R), U.S. House 3

Gregory Maxwell (L), U.S. House 4

U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R), U.S. House 4

GOVERNOR

Elvis Presley (W)

Jay Martin (D)

James “Rus” Russell III (D)

Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L)

Chris Jones (D)

Michael Woodard (W)

Supha Xayprasith-Mays (D)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R)

Dan Nelson (W)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Doyle Webb (R)

Kelly Ross Krout (D)

Frank Gilbert (L)

Senator Jason Rapert (R)

Greg Bledsoe (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Gerhard Langguth (W)

Jesse Gibson (D)

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Josh Price (D)

Eddie Joe Williams (R)

Secretary of State John Thurston (R)

STATE AUDITOR

Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R)

STATE TREASURER

Senator Mathew W. Pitsch (R)

State Representative Mark Lowery (R)

COMMISSIONER OF STATE LANDS

Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands (R)

Darlene Goldi Gaines (D)

ARKANSAS SENATE

Senator Ben Gilmore (R), Senate District 1

Matt Stone (R), Senate District 2

Garry L Smith (D), Senate District 2

Senator Charles Beckham (R), Senate District 3

Senator Jimmy Hickey, JR (R), Senate District 4

Senator Terry Rice (R), Senate District 5

Justice of the Peace Matt Mckee (R), Senate District 6

Cortney Warwick McKee (D), Senate District 6

Senator Bill Sample (R), Senate District 6

State Senator Alan Clark (R), Senate District 7

Senator Stephanie Flowers (D), Senate District 8

Reginald Murdock (D), Senate District 9

Cliff Hart (D), Senate District 10

Ronald Caldwell (R), Senate District 10

Senator Ricky Hill (R), Senate District 11

Senator Linda Pondexter Chesterfield (D), Senate District 12

Noah Jones (L), Senate District 13

Senator Jane English (R), Senate District 13

Senator Clarke Tucker (D), Senate District 14

Representative Fred Love (D), Senate District 15

Charles Guidry (L), Senate District 15

Jaron Salazar (L), Senate District 16

Senator Mark Johnson (R), Senate District 17

David Barber (D), Senate District 17

Representative Spencer Hawks (R), Senate District 17

State Senator Dave Wallace (R), Senate District 19

Chenoa Summers (D), Senate District 20

Senator Dan Sullivan (R), Senate District 20

State Senator Blake Johnson (R), Senate District 21

Alfred Jefferson Holland III (L), Senate District 21

Representative John Payton (R), Senate District 22

Senator James Sturch (R), Senate District 22

Senator Scott Flippo (R), Senate District 23

Derek Huber (D), Senate District 23

Senator Missy Thomas Irvin (R), Senate District 24

Rick Harrell (R), Senate District 25

State Senator Breanne Davis (R), Senate District 25

State Representative Justin Boyd (R), Senate District 27

Kelly Procter Pierce (R), Senate District 27

Jim Wallace (D), Senate District 28

Robert “Bob” Largent (R), Senate District 28

Senator Bob Ballinger (R), Senate District 28

Jim Petty (R), Senate District 29

Andrew Thompson (R), Senate District 31

Jim Tull (R), Senate District 32

Representative Joshua Bryant (R), Senate District 32

State Senator Bart Hester (R), Senate District 33

J.P. DeVilliers (L), Senate District 34

State Representative Jim Dotson (R), Senate District 34

Jeff Tennant (R), Senate District 35

Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R), Senate District 35

Doug Peterson (L), Senate District 35

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Teresa L Roofe (D), House District 1

Jeremy Wooldridge Justice of the Peace (R), House District 1

Hazelle Marie Whited (R), House District 2

Marsh Davis (R), House District 2

Stetson Painter (R), House District 3

Steven Gene Parsons (L), House District 3

Representative Jack Fortner (R), House District 4

Jim A. Hall (I), House District 5

Hilary Grace Cleaver (I), House District 5

Representative Ron McNair (R), House District 5

Representative Harlan Breaux (R), House District 6

Markeeta Tucker (D), House District 6

Brit McKenzie (R), House District 7

Steven Stilling (L), House District 9

Diana Gonzales Worthen (D), House District 9

Mindy McAlindon (R), House District 10

Rey Hernandez (D), House District 11

Rebecca Burkes (R), House District 11

Jason Maxwell (R), House District 12

Hope Hendren Duke (R), House District 12

Jay Oliphant (R), House District 12

D. Michael Gill (L), House District 12

Denise Bugos (R), House District 13

R. Scott Richardson (R), House District 13

Gregory F. Payne (R), House District 13

Jen Standerfer (D), House District 13

Council Member Aubrey Patterson (R), House District 13

Grant Hodges (R), House District 14

State Representative John P. Carr (R), House District 15

Rachel Cox (D), House District 15

Representative Kendon Underwood (R), House District 16

Rep. Delia Haak (R), House District 17

Representative Robin Lundstrum (R), House District 18

Hunter Vick (D), House District 18

Steve Unger (R), House District 19

Representative Denise Garner (D), House District 20

Representative Nicole Clowney (D), House District 21

Brian Hester (R), House District 22

State Representative David Whitaker (D), House District 22

Kendra Moore (R), House District 23

Byron Suggs (R), House District 23

Jim Wilson (R), House District 23

State Representative Charlene Fite (R), House District 24

Chad Puryear (R), House District 25

Rep. Mark H. Berry (R), House District 26

Steven Walker (R), House District 27

Timmy Reid (R), House District 27

Alan Yarbrough (R), House District 27

Chris Beller (R), House District 28

Bart Schulz (R), House District 28

Rep. Rick McClure (R), House District 29

Representative Fran Cavenaugh (R), House District 30

Representative Jack Ladyman (R), House District 32

Eric I. McGee (L), House District 32

Representative Jon Milligan (R), House District 33

Joey Carr (R), House District 34

Ollie Collins (D), House District 34

Milton Nicks, Jr (D), House District 35

Representative Johnny Rye (R), House District 36

Representative Steve Hollowell (R), House District 37

State Representative Dwight Tosh (R), House District 38

Craig N. Christiansen (R), House District 39

Clayton Hall (L), House District 39

Judge Robert Griffin (R), House District 39

Justice of the Peace Wayne Long (R), House District 39

Shad Pearce (R), House District 40

Stacey Caplener (R), House District 40

Edward M. Flanigan, III (L), House District 41

State Representative Josh Miller (R), House District 41

Representative Stephen Meeks (R), House District 42

Rep. Rick Beck (R), House District 43

Dustin Morphis (R), House District 44

State Representative Stan Berry (R), House District 44

Representative Aaron Pilkington (R), House District 45

State Representative Jon S. Eubanks (R), House District 46

Wade Dunn (R), House District 47

State Representative Lee Johnson (R), House District 47

Max Blake (R), House District 48

Max Avery (R), House District 49

State Representative Jay Richardson (D), House District 49

Diane Osborne (D), House District 50

Jim Medley, JP (R), House District 50

Stephen Edwards (L), House District 50

Zack Gramlich (R), House District 50

Representative Cindy Crawford (R), House District 51

Mike Jones (R), House District 52

Representative Marcus Richmond (R), House District 52

Matt Duffield (R), House District 53

David J. Howell (R), House District 53

State Representative Mary Bentley (R), House District 54

Justice of the Peace Rose Roland (R), House District 54

Dee Sanders (D), House District 55

Justice of the Peace Matt Brown (R), House District 55

Chris P. Corbitt (R), House District 55

State Representative Steve Magie (D), House District 56

Trent Minner (R), House District 56

Kim Slaughter (R), House District 56

Howard Heffington (L), House District 56

Joshua Michael Huckaba (L), House District 57

Representative Cameron Cooper (R), House District 57

State Representative Les Eaves (R), House District 58

Jim Wooten (R), House District 59

Kai Schulz (L), House District 59

Representative Roger Lynch (R), House District 60

Garrett Sheeks (L), House District 61

Jeremiah Moore (R), House District 61

Representative Mark D. McElroy (R), House District 62

Dexter R Miller (D), House District 62

Representative Deborah Ferguson (D), House District 63

Representative Ken Ferguson (D), House District 64

State Representative Mark W Perry (D), House District 66

Jannie M. Cotton (D), House District 67

Representative Karilyn Brown (R), House District 67

State Representative Brian S. Evans (R), House District 68

Robert Betzold (L), House District 68

State Representative David Ray (R), House District 69

State Representative Carlton Wing (R), House District 70

S. Judson Scanlon (D), House District 70

John J. Pack (D), House District 71

Brandon Carl Achor (R), House District 71

Wes Booker (R), House District 71

Aaron Robert Raatz (L), House District 71

Representative Jamie Scott (D), House District 72

Jon Wickliffe (R), House District 73

Representative Andrew Collins (D), House District 73

Robert Steinbuch (R), House District 73

Representative Tippi McCullough (D), House District 74

Ashton “Coach Wink” Winkelmeyer (L), House District 74

Heather Turchi (R), House District 75

Rep. Ashley Hudson (D), House District 75

Representative Joy Springer (D), House District 76

Grant Smith (D), House District 77

Representative Keith Brooks (R), House District 78

Tara Shephard (D), House District 79

Denise Ennett (D), House District 80

Greg Sharp (L), House District 81

Councilman RJ Hawk (R), House District 81

Walter Burgess (R), House District 81

Representative Tony Furman (R), House District 82

Jason Reeves (L), House District 83

State Representative Lanny Fite (R), House District 83

State Representative Les Warren (R), House District 84

State Representative Richard McGrew (R), House District 85

State Representative John Maddox (R), House District 86

State Representative DeAnn Vaught (R), House District 87

Chris Wolcott (D), House District 87

State Representative Danny Watson (R), House District 88

State Representative Justin Gonzales (R), House District 89

Alan Floyd (R), House District 90

State Representative Bruce Cozart (R), House District 91

Judy Ladd (D), House District 91

Chris Hayes (L), House District 92

David Workman (R), House District 92

Aaron A. Cagle (L), House District 93

Representative Mike Holcomb (R), House District 93

Jeff Wardlaw (R), House District 94

Andrew C Pritt (D), House District 94

Representative Howard M. Beaty, Jr. (R), House District 95

State Representative Sonia Barker (R), House District 96

Representative Matthew Shepherd (R), House District 97

State Representative David Fielding (D), House District 98

Wade Andrews (R), House District 98

Paul Green (L), House District 99

Representative Lane Jean (R), House District 99

State Representative Carol Dalby (R), House District 100

JUDICIAL RACES

SUPREME COURT

Judge Chris Carnahan, Associate Justice Position 2

Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, Associate Justice Position 7

Judge Gunner DeLay, Associate Justice Position 6

COURT OF APPEALS

Court of Appeals Judge Raymond R Abramson, Associate Judge District 1, Position 1

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Judge Chalk S Mitchell, District 01, Division 04, Subdistrict 1.1

Judge Tonya Alexander, District 02, Division 06, Subdistrict 2.1

Judge Joanna Taylor, District 04, Division 07

LaTonya Austin Honorable, District 06, Division 05, Subdistrict 6.1

Circuit Judge Quincey Ross, District 10, Division 04, Subdistrict 10.1

Sandra Young Harris, District 11-West, Division 04, Subdistrict 11.1

Risie R Howard, District 11-West, Division 04, Subdistrict 11.1

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Corey Seats, District 2

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, District 4

Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell, District 7

Dan Turner, District 9-East

Frank Spain, District 10

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, District 12

Prosecuting Attorney David L Ethredge, District 14

Michelle C. Lawrence Prosecuting Attorney, District 18-East

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, District 19-West

Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews, District 20

Robert N Presley II, District 21