



• When Martin Lawrence looks back at his career, the actor-comedian thinks about how his hit 1990s sitcom "Martin" still remains relevant. He and the surviving cast will reunite for a 30th anniversary special focusing on the show's origin and evolution. The reunion special, which was taped Sunday, is expected to air this summer on BET+. "We're sitting here three decades in, baby," Lawrence yelled with excitement during an interview with The Associated Press over the weekend beside co-stars Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. He called his show's impact on pop culture a "blessing." The special -- hosted by comedian-actor Affion Crockett -- will feature interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary on the show's influence. "Coming to Hollywood and have conquered it in a sense and having (my) own show, I couldn't ask for much more," said Lawrence, who starred in such films as "Bad Boys," "Big Momma's House" and "Boomerang." "Martin," which premiered on Fox in 1992, starred Lawrence -- who played several characters including Martin Payne, Sheneneh Jenkins, Otis, Dragonfly Jones and Jerome. The sitcom also starred Campbell as Martin's girlfriend and eventual wife, Gina; Arnold as Gina's best friend, Pam; and Martin's two friends, Payne as Cole and Tommy, who was played by the late Thomas Ford. Campbell said she's grateful to film the reunion special and is in awe at the show's popularity after so many years. "When people still pay homage or revere this show, that does it for me," Campbell said. "I grew up watching 'I Love Lucy' and 'The Brady Brunch.' I used to think, 'That'll probably never happen to a Black show,' but it happened."

• Lincoln Center will honor actress Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at its annual fundraising gala in April. "We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of the organization. "Ms. Blanchett's career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards." Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner for her performances in "Blue Jasmine" and "The Aviator," recently costarred in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up."





Cate Blanchett appears at the Goya Film Awards in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 12, 2022. Blanchett will receive the 47th Chaplin Award by Film at Lincoln Center on April 25, in New York. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)





