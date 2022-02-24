Nature inspires artists of all ages

The outdoors is a universal art gallery, so it's no wonder that wildlife and landscapes inspire so many artists.

Pat Matthews of Little Rock and Bob Snider of Roland are two prominent Central Arkansas artists that make indelible outdoorsy imprints. We have featured Matthews in this space before. One of his specialties is painting a patron's favorite hunting location, be it a duck hole or a deer hunting location. He is also known for painting entire scenes with a single knife and including the knife with the painting.

Snider is well known for impressionistic paintings of waterfowl scenes and fly fishing scenes. He has an unusual talent for capturing motion and dynamism, which impressionism tends to mute.

Duane Hada of Mountain Home is a versatile and brilliant talent in northern Arkansas. The entire range of his work is on display at Rivertown Gallery in Mountain Home. His paintings are razor sharp and color correct, capturing the minute detail of shade and hue that make a fish, deer or elk so beautiful.

Some of my favorite Duane Hada creations are actually fiberglass reproductions of fish that anglers have caught and released. They are brilliantly hand-painted in a finish that is not exactly shiny, but more glossy than matte. It looks like a fish glistening with a coating of water.

A nice thing about a reproduction mount is that it allows you to rewrite history. For example, the 28-inch brown trout I caught and released on the White River in January was as skinny as a snake. It would not make an attractive taxidermy mount, but with a fiberglass reproduction, we can give it a more robust belly and exaggerate its curves. We would do this to remember the fish we wish we had caught, and not necessarily the one we actually caught.

In addition to the fish, you can also select a realistic mount that looks fantastic on a table, hearth or wall. A fiberglass reproduction is a good bit more expensive than a taxidermy mount, but it doesn't require killing the fish.

Meanwhile, nature and wildlife continue to inspire young artists.

Gregg Patterson of Little Rock, a member of the Wildlife Forever board of directors, introduced us to Wildlife Forever's first Songbird Art Contest. The winners were announced Jan. 31, and while no Arkansans made the final cut, the quality of work in every category was outstanding.

It was a youth art contest divided into K-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, 7th-9th grade and 10th-12th grade. Contestants could enter paintings of American robins, black-capped chickadees, yellow-rumped warblers, veery and wood thrush.

Chloe Xi of Virginia won the 7th-9th grade category and also Best of Show with her depiction of an American robin plucking berries.

The winners in the other three divisions were paintings of black-capped chickadees. Black-capped chickadees also took three of the four second-place awards, and one third-place award. Yellow-rumped warblers took three third-place awards.

We believe that the contest was naturally skewed toward black-capped chickadees, which has the most dramatic and most contrasting coloration of the eligible species.

The best-of-show painting reminds us of the American robin that turned up in London, England, about in 2006. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event for birdwatchers who flocked to see a bird that had only been recorded 23 times in Great Britain. As the birders marveled, a sparrowhawk swooped in and killed the robin. It made the birders exceedingly wroth.

The 2022 entry period will begin in May. For information at that time, visit https://wildlifeforever.org/bird-entry-forms/.

Wildlife Forever also holds a Fish Art Contest. The entry deadline is March 31. For information, visit https://wildlifeforever.org/home/fish-art/

This is a wide-ranging contest with a lot of sub-categories. In addition to the art, contestants must also submit a personally written essay about their chosen fish species. Contestants may also answer an elective question about why it is important to protect lakes, rivers, estuaries and coastlines.

Speaking of birds, there is an excellent article in Atlantic Monthly titled, "America's Love-Hate Relationship With the Bald Eagle." It is an excellent, enlightening and courageous read. We, like its author, would appreciate equal energy devoted to recovering other smaller, less charismatic species that dangle on the precipice of extinction.