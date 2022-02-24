Partnership buys Shutterfly offices

Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, announced Wednesday that its first foray into Minnesota resulted in the purchase of an office complex housing the operations of Shutterfly, the privately held photography and imaging sharing company, for $23.4 million.

The 259,000-square-foot campus at 11000 Viking Drive in Eden Prairie was acquired as part of an arrangement in which Tempus will lease the property back to Shutterfly, according to Clay Ramey, an analyst with Tempus.

"We're very excited to work with Shutterfly to deliver this solution for their next generation office needs" Dan Andrews, the chief executive officer for Tempus, said in a news release. "The creativity of the Tempus and Shutterfly teams was key to making this transaction happen."

Tempus, which focuses on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest, also has holdings in Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas. Its partners include Andrews, Kevin Huchingson, Mark Saviers and Isaac Smith.

-- Noel Oman

ArcBest plans March hiring event in NLR

Fort Smith-based ArcBest Corp. is hosting a hiring event in North Little Rock next week for ABF Freight, its trucking division, offering $5,000 sign-on bonuses for new drivers.

Job seekers interested in becoming drivers, shop technicians or forklift operators are encouraged to attend at the ABF service center at 3100 Springhill Drive, on March 1 and 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Signing bonuses of $5,000 will be offered to full-time city drivers on the first day of employment, ABF Freight said in a news release Wednesday. No appointments are necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

Candidates can expect assistance with job applications, interviews with recruiters and potential same day job offers. Full-time ABF drivers receive Teamster union wages, a pension, health insurance for drivers and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays.

-- Nathan Owens

Index sheds 10.10, ends day at 725.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 725.48, down 10.10.

"Continuing geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Russia moved stocks lower through the day as the S&P 500 Index breached the intra-day low set on Jan. 24 with the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors underperforming the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.