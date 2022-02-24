Northwest National considering an on-site hotel, lounge

Keeping the place up

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport board plans to spend a chunk of change on pavement repairs and signs this year.

Maintenance of airport roads and parking areas is estimated at up to $1 million and would be done in the second or third quarter of the year. Airfield pavement repairs are estimated at $300,000 and would be in the same time frame. Runway shoulder repairs are estimated to cost $350,000 and would be done in the third quarter.

Replacing monument signs at the airport is estimated to cost $400,000 and would be done late this year.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials heard about several projects Wednesday, including maintenance items and some new amenities to improve the customer experience.

Airport staff are working to find a site for a hotel on airport property and bring a proposed lounge to the terminal. An Einstein Bagels is coming to the terminal and should be open this summer.

Staff have identified three possible locations for a hotel, the board learned. One site is southeast of the terminal and outside the looping driveway. One is east of the terminal, where employees park, and the other is southwest of the terminal and west of the parking deck.

Board members Wednesday said they'd like to put the sites out as part of a request for proposal in April or May. Proposals would be scored by staff on a variety of factors.

"I think that's a great idea, because that would allow us to say here's three potential sites and here are some things we want included," said Mike Johnson, a board member from Fayetteville. "Sort of leave it open to the creativity of the market."

Andrew Branch, chief development officer, said staff have worked with Mead & Hunt, the airport consultants, to identify possible locations.

Branch said the site outside the loop seems too far to comfortably walk and would require shuttle services. Putting it near the parking deck and connecting the two with a covered walkway would allow people to use the planned skybridge from the parking deck to enter the terminal, keeping them out of the weather.

The site beside the parking deck would also allow a higher building than the other sites, Branch said.

"I like your thinking just about the connection and covered walkway," said Jim Krall, board chairman. "It all just makes sense."

Aaron Burkes, CEO at Northwest National, said the terms of the lease would be important as well.

"One of the other things that we're going to have to look at is the specifications or quality of the structure we're looking for and that's going to have a tie-in basically to the duration of the lease," Burkes said. "So the longer the lease, the more we can require in terms of having a metal structure and things like that versus just a stick build, lower quality kind of structure. We might be able to do it for 30 or 35 years."

Branch said he talked to one hotel company, which suggested a concrete and steel building with a 50-year lease would be possible. Board and staff said a hotel would appeal to airline crews and business travelers as well as leisure travelers coming from out of the area.

Branch said he expects to put the lounge out for proposals in March or April. He's talked with three possible providers about a 3,600-square-foot area in the terminal near the concourses.