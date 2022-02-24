Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for office Tuesday and Wednesday for the party primaries. Filing began Tuesday and closes March 1. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 elections is April 25. Early voting begins May 9.
Go to nwavote.com for a complete list of candidates who have filed thus far.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
U.S. Senate
Jack Foster
Arkansas
Attorney General
Jesse Gibson
Lands Commissioner
Darlene Gaines
Governor
Supha Xayprasith-Mays
James Russell III
Chris Jones
Arkansas Senate
District 23
Derek Huber
Arkansas House
District 9
Diana Gonzales Worthen
District 11
Reynaldo Hernandez
District 13
Jen Standerfer
District 18
Hunter Vick
District 21
Nicole Clowney
District 22
David Whitaker
District 49
Jay Richardson
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. House
District 1
Jody Shackelford
District 3
Steve Womack
District 4
Bruce Westerman
Arkansas
Attorney General
Tim Griffin
Lands Commissioner
Tommy Land
Governor
Sarah Sanders
Lieutenant Governor
Greg Bledsoe
Jason Rapert
Secretary of State
John Thurston*
Eddie Joe Williams
State Treasurer
Mark Lowery
Arkansas Senate
District 23
Scott Flippo
District 24
Missy Irvin
District 27
Kelly Pierce
District 28
Robert Largent
Bob Ballinger
Ted Walker
Keith Slape
District 29
Jim Petty
District 31
Clint Penzo
Andrew Thompson
District 32
Joshua Bryant
District 33
Bart Hester
District 34
Jim Dotson
Peter Christie
District 35
Gayla McKenzie
Jeff Tennant
Arkansas House
District 11
Rebecca Burkes
District 12
Jay Oliphant
Hope Duke
District 14
Grant Hodges
District 16
Kendon Underwood
District 17
Delia Haak
District 18
Robin Lundstrum
District 19
Steve Unger
District 22
Brian Hester
District 23
Kendra Moore
Jim Wilson
Brian Suggs
District 26
Mark Berry
District 27
Alan Yarbrough
District 45
Alan Pilkington
District 46
Jon Eubanks
District 47
Wade Dunn
Lee Johnson
District 49
Max Avery
District 50
Zack Gramilich
District 51
Cindy Crawford
District 52
Marcus Richmond
Boone County
County Judge
Bobby Woods
County Treasurer
David Thompson
Crawford County
County Judge
Chris Keith
Raymond Harvey
County Clerk
Tim Walker
Circuit Clerk
Sharon Blount-Baker*
County Assessor
Sandra Heiner*
County Treasurer
Daniel Watson
County Sheriff
Daniel Perry
Shannon Gregory
Thomas Sandusky
James Mirus
County Coroner
Pam Wells*
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Robert Arnold
District 2
Lonnie Myers
District 4
Michael Morrison
District 5
Brad Martin
District 13
Brandon Herring
Roger Atwell
Franklin County
Sheriff
Johnny Crocker
Kevin Hutchinson
Grant Nicely
County Clerk
Tammy Sisson
Justice of the Peace
David Bowles Sr.
Howard Heffington Sr.
Brian Lachowsky Sr.
Gary O'Neal
Johnson County
County Judge
Perry Davis
Herman Houston
Sheriff
Chuck Beavers
Jimmy Stephens
Treasurer
Allyson Jackson
Justice of the Peace
District 2
Curtis Crofferd
District 11
Bryan Cooper
Madison County
County Sheriff
Ronnie Boyd
County Treasurer
Carmen Watkins
County Assessor
Jo Upson
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL
4th District
Prosecutor
Matt Durrett
12th District
Prosecutor
Daniel Shue*
14th District
Prosecutor
David Ethredge*
19th West District
Prosecutor
Nathan Smith*
21st District
Prosecutor
Kevin Holmes
Robert Presley II
NONPARTISAN SCHOOL BOARD
Madison County
Huntsville
Zone 7
Janelle Yancey
* Denotes incumbent. No incumbents will be designated in legislative, justice of the peace and school boards because of redistricting.