Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for office Tuesday and Wednesday for the party primaries. Filing began Tuesday and closes March 1. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 elections is April 25. Early voting begins May 9.

Go to nwavote.com for a complete list of candidates who have filed thus far.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

U.S. Senate

Jack Foster

Arkansas

Attorney General

Jesse Gibson

Lands Commissioner

Darlene Gaines

Governor

Supha Xayprasith-Mays

James Russell III

Chris Jones

Arkansas Senate

District 23

Derek Huber

Arkansas House

District 9

Diana Gonzales Worthen

District 11

Reynaldo Hernandez

District 13

Jen Standerfer

District 18

Hunter Vick

District 21

Nicole Clowney

District 22

David Whitaker

District 49

Jay Richardson

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. House

District 1

Jody Shackelford

District 3

Steve Womack

District 4

Bruce Westerman

Arkansas

Attorney General

Tim Griffin

Lands Commissioner

Tommy Land

Governor

Sarah Sanders

Lieutenant Governor

Greg Bledsoe

Jason Rapert

Secretary of State

John Thurston*

Eddie Joe Williams

State Treasurer

Mark Lowery

Arkansas Senate

District 23

Scott Flippo

District 24

Missy Irvin

District 27

Kelly Pierce

District 28

Robert Largent

Bob Ballinger

Ted Walker

Keith Slape

District 29

Jim Petty

District 31

Clint Penzo

Andrew Thompson

District 32

Joshua Bryant

District 33

Bart Hester

District 34

Jim Dotson

Peter Christie

District 35

Gayla McKenzie

Jeff Tennant

Arkansas House

District 11

Rebecca Burkes

District 12

Jay Oliphant

Hope Duke

District 14

Grant Hodges

District 16

Kendon Underwood

District 17

Delia Haak

District 18

Robin Lundstrum

District 19

Steve Unger

District 22

Brian Hester

District 23

Kendra Moore

Jim Wilson

Brian Suggs

District 26

Mark Berry

District 27

Alan Yarbrough

District 45

Alan Pilkington

District 46

Jon Eubanks

District 47

Wade Dunn

Lee Johnson

District 49

Max Avery

District 50

Zack Gramilich

District 51

Cindy Crawford

District 52

Marcus Richmond

Boone County

County Judge

Bobby Woods

County Treasurer

David Thompson

Crawford County

County Judge

Chris Keith

Raymond Harvey

County Clerk

Tim Walker

Circuit Clerk

Sharon Blount-Baker*

County Assessor

Sandra Heiner*

County Treasurer

Daniel Watson

County Sheriff

Daniel Perry

Shannon Gregory

Thomas Sandusky

James Mirus

County Coroner

Pam Wells*

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Robert Arnold

District 2

Lonnie Myers

District 4

Michael Morrison

District 5

Brad Martin

District 13

Brandon Herring

Roger Atwell

Franklin County

Sheriff

Johnny Crocker

Kevin Hutchinson

Grant Nicely

County Clerk

Tammy Sisson

Justice of the Peace

David Bowles Sr.

Howard Heffington Sr.

Brian Lachowsky Sr.

Gary O'Neal

Johnson County

County Judge

Perry Davis

Herman Houston

Sheriff

Chuck Beavers

Jimmy Stephens

Treasurer

Allyson Jackson

Justice of the Peace

District 2

Curtis Crofferd

District 11

Bryan Cooper

Madison County

County Sheriff

Ronnie Boyd

County Treasurer

Carmen Watkins

County Assessor

Jo Upson

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

4th District

Prosecutor

Matt Durrett

12th District

Prosecutor

Daniel Shue*

14th District

Prosecutor

David Ethredge*

19th West District

Prosecutor

Nathan Smith*

21st District

Prosecutor

Kevin Holmes

Robert Presley II

NONPARTISAN SCHOOL BOARD

Madison County

Huntsville

Zone 7

Janelle Yancey

* Denotes incumbent. No incumbents will be designated in legislative, justice of the peace and school boards because of redistricting.