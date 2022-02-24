N.Y. Sun returns in web-only format





It said creatures were living on the moon, argued that Santa Claus is real and inspired Marlon Brando to plead, "I coulda been a contender."

The New York Sun, which published a paper for more than 100 years before closing in 1950 and was briefly revived in the 2000s, is back as an online-only publication.

"We are a newspaper for this very moment," Dovid Efune, the Sun's publisher, said in a statement. Efune, a former top editor of The Algemeiner, a Jewish-interest print and online publication based in New York, bought the Sun in October from Seth Lipsky, who ran it from 2002 through 2008, and will do so again.

In 1990, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and editorial writer, Lipsky, established The Forward, an English-language offshoot of the venerable Yiddish-language newspaper, and served as its editor for 10 years.

By 2001, Lipsky was raising funds to introduce a new version of The New York Sun, which debuted in 2002 and shuttered in 2008. That year, The New York Times described it as "an audacious bet that there was room for a cerebral, politically conservative daily in the already crowded New York City newspaper market."

The Sun has made splashes from its inception. It debuted in 1833 and two years later began publishing a series of bogus articles about creatures found living on the moon. Later, in 1897, it answered a letter from a young reader with what became one of journalism's most famous editorials: "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus."

The 1954 film "On the Waterfront," (in which Brando says "I coulda been a contender,") was said to be inspired by the Sun's coverage of labor union corruption. And the final scene of the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" was filmed inside the Sun's office.

Efune last year praised the Sun for "practicing precisely the form of journalism that's so lacking in today's media environment: values-based, principled and constitutionalist."

Subscriptions to the Sun -- which cost a penny when it debuted on newsstands in 1833 -- will range from $12 a month for articles and access to comments, to $25 a month for audio, video and crossword puzzles, to $2,500 annually, for "invitations to regular phone briefings and exclusive events," according to a company statement.



