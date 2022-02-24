GOLF

Johnson named Ryder captain

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil. Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson's selection. The PGA scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to announce the new captain. The decision is not a surprise. Johnson, 45, has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches, and the U.S. team has moved toward captains with previous involvement. The 2023 matches are scheduled for Marco Simone in Italy. The Americans are coming off the country's biggest Ryder Cup rout, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits last September with Wisconsin native Steve Stricker as the captain. Stricker was part of the Ryder Cup committee -- three PGA Tour players and three PGA of America executives -- that picked the next captain. Europe has yet to announce its next captain, a process that has been slowed as some candidates contemplated joining a Saudi-funded rival league that has yet to get off the ground.

BASKETBALL

Blazers' center out 4 weeks

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.

Season over for Knicks' guard

Kemba Walker shut himself down for remainder of the Knicks season as both sides push for a relocation, sources confirmed Wednesday. Walker, the Bronx-bred 33-year-old, has struggled since agreeing to a two-year, $18 million deal and would've seen his minutes further cut once Derrick Rose returns from ankle surgery. It's unlikely that the Knicks and Walker, who is dealing with the ups and downs of an arthritic knee, will agree to a buyout before the March 1 deadline, meaning he'll enter next season on an expiring contract. The Knicks, who tried unsuccessfully to trade Walker earlier this month, will have an easier time dealing or buying out Walker in the summer when he's guaranteed only about $9 million.

Cavs promote Gansey to GM

The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM on Wednesday, one of several front-office moves made by the improved team. Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations. The Cavs have had a dramatic turnaround after winning just 22 games last season. They reached the All-Star break fourth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA's G League.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Rangers' prospect

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, ending the third baseman's chance of being an option for the big league roster this spring. Jung was lifting weights before the opening of the team's minor league camp in Arizona when he felt discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. He was initially diagnosed last week with a strain. Jung, the eighth overall pick in MLB's amateur draft in 2019 out of Texas Tech, had a stress fracture in his left foot last spring. He hit .326 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 78 games combined at the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year after missing the first two months of the season because of that injury. The 24-year-old third baseman isn't on the Rangers' 40-man roster, so was able to be in their minor league camp. It was widely anticipated that he would have been given an opportunity this spring to compete for a roster spot in the big league camp.

Former Mariners' INF dies

Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 67. Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his career. Cruz, a switch-hitting second baseman, played 10 seasons total in the majors. He played parts of seven seasons with the Mariners, beginning with their inaugural season in 1977. Cruz made his debut with Seattle on July 4, 1977, after being selected from the California Angels organization during the expansion draft. Cruz had served as part of the Mariners' Spanish-language broadcasts since 2003.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins in Dubai

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match -- and first tiebreaker -- of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic, 34, couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event. He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who advanced by beating eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4. American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a quarterfinal against second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia. McDonald had upset another Russian, seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev, in the first round.