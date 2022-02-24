The world in brief: Omani official in Iran amid nuke talks;Japan protests China’s holding of envoy;Shots fired in Aegean Sea confrontation;Palestinians mourn boy killed by Israelis





Omani official in Iran amid nuke talks

TEHRAN, Iran -- Oman's foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart, state media reported, as nuclear talks between Iran and world powers continue in Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed Sayyid Badr Albusaidi upon his arrival, with the visit scheduled to focus on bilateral and international affairs, reporters said.

Negotiations in Vienna aim to restore a 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The diplomatic visit raised speculation that Oman may get involved as an intermediary in the ongoing nuclear talks, or deliver a message from the U.S. to Iran.

The U.S. has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Trump later reimposed crushing sanctions on Iran. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

Japan protests China's holding of envoy

TOKYO -- Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it has lodged a protest and demanded an apology after its diplomat was detained and questioned by authorities in Beijing.

The diplomat from the Japanese Embassy was seized while on duty and held for several hours on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomat was carrying out his legitimate work and the detention violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the immunity of diplomats from civil and criminal jurisdiction of the host nation, the ministry said.

The diplomat, whose name was not disclosed, was released later Monday, a ministry official said on condition of anonymity. There was no sign the diplomat was physically abused while he was being interrogated, the official said.

Vice Foreign Minister Takeshi Mori on Tuesday summoned Yang Yu, charge d'affaires and China's interim ambassador in Tokyo, demanding China offer an apology and avoid such situations in the future.

In Beijing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that "China has made a stern complaint with Japan, urging it to respect China's law, strictly restrain its consular staff in China and prevent such incidents from happening again."

He said the Japanese diplomat had engaged in activities "inconsistent with their capacity in China" and that the relevant Chinese departments conducted investigations and questioning "in accordance with the law and regulation." No other details were provided.

Shots fired in Aegean Sea confrontation

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in Greece said Wednesday that one of the country's coast guard vessels fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat near the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean Sea.

The shipping ministry said the Turkish vessel refused to leave Greek waters and had attempted to ram a patrol boat before the shots were fired.

Turkish officials said one person was injured in the confrontation. Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned an official from the Greek Embassy in Ankara in protest.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the Foreign Ministry formally protested what it described as "disproportionate use of force" and called for an end to "interventions and harassments" against fishing boats in the Aegean Sea.

The incident occurred amid renewed tension between Greece and Turkey over a long-standing dispute over sea boundaries.

The dispute led to a tense naval standoff between the two NATO members in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, before the two sides agreed to resume direct diplomatic contacts under pressure from allied governments including Germany.

Diplomats from Greece and Turkey met in Athens earlier this week.

Palestinians mourn boy killed by Israelis

AL-KHADER, West Bank -- A large crowd of mourners buried a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a day after he was shot dead by Israeli troops.

Mohammed Shehadeh was the second Palestinian minor to be killed by Israeli soldiers this year. In Wednesday's funeral procession, the boy's body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, was carried on a stretcher through the town of al-Khader, near Bethlehem.

The Israeli military said soldiers had opened fire Tuesday after spotting three suspects throwing firebombs at passing traffic near al-Khader. It said troops fatally shot one of the suspects. The military justifies the use of live fire against those throwing firebombs.

The army said soldiers were in the area south of Jerusalem because there had been seven firebombing attacks over the past month.

Family members denied Mohammed was involved in throwing firebombs, saying he was several dozen yards away from the attackers when he was shot.

Mohammed's father, Rezeq Salah, told Palestine TV that his boy posed no threat. "The Israeli soldier who is fully equipped with weapons could have arrested him without killing him," Salah said.

Rights groups condemned Tuesday's shooting as another example of what they say is the excessive use of force by the military.

