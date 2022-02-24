100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1922

MALVERN -- Four men and a woman escaped from Hot Spring County jail about 6 o'clock this morning. They dug a hole in the wall, which they crawled through, and fled in an automobile. Officers believe they had outside assistance. It is thought they headed toward Arkadelphia. Although officers pursued them, no trace of them had been found tonight. Those who escaped are: Mabel Richardson and K.T. Richardson, said to be the woman's husband, both reported to be "dope" fiends, and John A. Driskell, all arrested Sunday for theft, and Wash and Frank Sharp, brothers, "laying out" fines for bootlegging.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1972

LONOKE -- The Lonoke County Grand Jury Wednesday indicted Ivan Smith, chief attorney for the state Social Services Division (formerly the state Welfare Department) on 25 counts of being an accessory to the offense of obtaining property under false pretenses. The Grand Jury, after a three-day session on food stamp fraud, indicted 25 Lonoke County residents for obtaining property (food stamps) under false pretenses. The names of the 25 were to be made public today after warrants were served. ... The report recommended leniency for those indicted if they made restitution for the food stamps, which allegedly were taken unlawfully, "as it is the conclusion of said Grand Jury that the present administration of the food stamp program encourages such activity."

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1997

Arkansas has no Cape Canaveral or Mission Control. But a partnership of 13 institutions of higher learning and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is expanding the state's role in developing space-age technology. According to the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium, which serves as the partnership's central link, in the past seven years more than 500 grants worth nearly $1.4 million have been issued to aerospace researchers in the state. "With all of this stuff we're doing, NASA is investing now (for projects) ... that may not have any impact on NASA for 10 or 15 years," said Dr. Gaylord M. Northrop, the consortium's director. "When you're dealing with basic research, it can easily be 25 years before the seed of an idea ... can begin to bear fruit."

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2012

CONWAY -- Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of the World War II general who became the nation's 34th president, was ending a speech Thursday when she looked at a woman seated on the front row and called her "one of my heroes." The woman was Elizabeth Eckford, one of the nine black students who broke racial barriers and attended Little Rock's Central High School in 1957 after federal troops were dispatched to enforce desegregation. Eisenhower -- strategist, author and chairman emeritus of the Eisenhower Institute -- focused her speech at the University of Central Arkansas on the civil-rights record of her grandfather, Dwight Eisenhower, the Republican president from 1953-61.