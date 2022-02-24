PREP BASKETBALL: Wintry weather fouls regional tournament plans

The threat of wintry weather across the state forced delays to the start of regional high school basketball tournaments for at least Wednesday and possibly later.

Five Northwest Arkansas high schools were scheduled to host regionals starting on Wednesday, but a mix of sleet and snow that is forecast to last through today have altered those plans.

"It's a little bit different than what we dealt with last year," Arkansas Activities Association Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "It wasn't sleet and ice last year, but 18 inches of snow.

"But one thing basketball teams and basketball coaches know is that we're always adjusting with the weather, and the schools understand this. We'll get these games in as soon as we can, but we also want people to be as safe as possible."

Farmington was the latest to postpone Wednesday's games. On Tuesday, tournament officials in Booneville, Lamar, Eureka Springs and County Line made the decision to delay play.

Taylor said the decision on whether to play or postpone games have been left in the hands of the host schools and their administrations. As a result, only one of the regionals -- Class 1A Region 4 at Mineral Springs -- started as scheduled Wednesday.

"We allow them to make the decisions because the weather can affect each region differently," Taylor said. "But we also tell them not to put a single kid on the road if it's not safe, and that means the trip to the tournament site and the trips back from the tournament site.

"And if one team can't make it, then we're not going to play games that day. We don't want to break up a schedule and cause extra problems."

Eureka Springs tournament officials said on Tuesday that games in the 2A-West Regional would not start until Friday, while Booneville tournament officials said Wednesday afternoon they would try to start Class 3A Region 1 on Friday. The other three tournament sites remained hopeful they could start play today.

Schools have been presented a list of scenarios that could be used for the regional tournament, depending on when the first games are played. If games are played today, the original schedules could be pushed back one day, with championship games set for Sunday.

If the tournaments begin Friday, the opening rounds would be played then and Saturday, semifinals on Sunday and championship games Monday. If the tournaments don't begin until Saturday, all first-round games would be held that day, beginning at 10 a.m., then semifinals take place Sunday and championship games on Monday.

If the tournaments wait until Friday or Saturday to start, the respective state tournaments would be pushed back and begin a day later.